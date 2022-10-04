Murphy and O'Mahony take reins of Cork minor teams for 2023

Former Cork hurler Kieran ‘Fraggie’ Murphy is the county’s new minor hurling manager, while Ray O’Mahony has been appointed the county’s new minor football manager.

Both Sars clubman Murphy and O’Mahony of Éire Óg headed up the Cork U16 hurling and football panels in 2022, their respective rise to minor manager for the 2023 season in keeping with the pathway that exists at developmental squad level leading into minor.