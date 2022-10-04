Murphy and O'Mahony take reins of Cork minor teams for 2023

Both Sars clubman Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy and Ray O’Mahony of Éire Óg headed up the Cork U16 hurling and football panels in 2022
Murphy and O'Mahony take reins of Cork minor teams for 2023

CONTINUATION: Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy, who will take charge of the Cork minor hurlers. Picture: Cillian Kelly

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 21:35
Eoghan Cormican

Former Cork hurler Kieran ‘Fraggie’ Murphy is the county’s new minor hurling manager, while Ray O’Mahony has been appointed the county’s new minor football manager.

Both Sars clubman Murphy and O’Mahony of Éire Óg headed up the Cork U16 hurling and football panels in 2022, their respective rise to minor manager for the 2023 season in keeping with the pathway that exists at developmental squad level leading into minor.

Elsewhere, Kerry will not participate in the Munster U20 hurling championship next year. The Kingdom have also opted out of the Munster MHC. The county has instead made a request to join the Leinster MHC.

