Meath boss Nelson: Following in Eamonn Murray's footsteps is a 'daunting task'

BIG SHOES TO FILL: New Meath LGFA manager Davy Nelson. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 13:25
Eoghan Cormican

New Meath ladies football manager Davy Nelson says it’s “a daunting task” to follow in the footsteps of back-to-back All-Ireland winning boss Eamonn Murray.

Meath LGFA confirmed on Tuesday morning that Nelson will oversee the double All-Ireland champions next year, an appointment that will be formally ratified at this month’s county board meeting.

Nelson’s managerial CV is a decorated one; he led Navan O’Mahony’s to four Meath SFC titles, most recently in 2014 and 15, guided Latton to Monaghan SFC honours in 2008, took Meath to a Leinster junior crown in 2019, and also did a stint as county U21 boss.

The Navon O’Mahony’s clubman takes over from Eamonn Murray, the latter having called time on his six-year premiership in August. Murray had hinted the month previous - on the run-in to the All-Ireland final - that the 2022 season would be his last given that two key members of his backroom team - Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers - had already told him that they were on their way out the door.

Following Meath’s successful defence of the Brendan Martin Cup, Garrigan and Eivers joined the new Meath men’s set-up headed by Colm O’Rourke.

Murray’s tenure included a historic first All-Ireland senior crown in 2021, a second senior title this year, as well as Division 1, 2, and 3 League silverware. The county’s remarkable rise from the intermediate ranks to senior summit under his watch means Nelson has very large shoes to fill.

“It’s an exciting time in Meath ladies football and I’m looking forward to being involved with such an impressive group. It’s a daunting task too following in the footsteps of the highly successful previous management, but I gladly accept the challenge of playing my part in keeping Meath at the top table,” said Nelson.

“It’s a great honour for me, my family, and my club Navan O’Mahony’s to take on the role of manager of the double All-Ireland champions.” Meath LGFA chairman Colm McManus said Nelson “brings an unrivalled mix of passion and conviction to the table”.

One of Nelson’s biggest and most important jobs will be to secure the services of Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally for the 2023 championship. The pair are currently playing in the AFLW with North Melbourne and the Fremantle Dockers respectively.

The scheduling of the 2023 AFLW season could mean Wall and Lally having to choose between the Australian game and returning home to Ireland to lend a hand in the county’s three-in-a-row bid.

There are also question marks over centre-back Emma Troy’s involvement next season.

