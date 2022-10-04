Club season extended by a week to allow more time to complete provincials

The club season has been extended by a week to accommodate more time for the completion of the provincial club championships.

The All-Ireland club football semi-finals have also been pushed out from December to January next year and could yet be followed by the hurling games. While the All-Ireland senior finals are now down for decision on January 22, the weekend before the start of the Allianz Leagues.

Central Council endorsed a recommendation by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to switch the football last-four matches from December to January.

The original dates for the football semi-finals had been December 10/11 but they are now set to take place on January 7/8. The All-Ireland senior finals as per the GAA’s 2022-23 master fixtures were due to be played in Croke Park on January 15.

The extra space for the provinces allows a two-week gap between each senior game from the quarter-finals stages in Leinster, Munster and Ulster. In Connacht, the London v Leitrim and Galway v Mayo quarter-finals are scheduled a week prior to the semi-finals.

The All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals were initially scheduled for December 3/4 but they have been put back to December 17/18, although the proximity to Christmas could yet see them being played after the festive period as well.

As early as June, provinces had been planning to finish their championships in the first half of December but it was only recently that the go-ahead was given to move the All-Ireland semi-finals.

It’s the second season in a row that the football semi-finals and final have taken place after Christmas – all four provincial deciders also took place in January this year – and the latest development would appear to underline that the calendar season remains aspirational.

The All-Ireland intermediate and junior hurling finals are organised for January 14, the football intermediate and junior football matches taking place the following day. This season sees the Leinster winners at senior, intermediate and junior level paired with Munster in at the All-Ireland semi-finals stage and Connacht’s champions taking on those from Ulster.

Meanwhile, Davy Fitzgerald’s first game in his second spell as Waterford manager will take place at the end of November when they face the TG4 Underdogs.

Fitzgerald, who recently appeared on the programme giving a motivational talk to the players, will run the rule over some of the new charges. The Underdogs are this year managed by Cork’s 2005 All-Ireland winning manager John Allen, two-time Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Jamie Wall and Wexford’s four-time All-Ireland senior camogie championship winner Claire O’Connor.

Senior club provincial and All-Ireland dates (subject to change).

Football.

Connacht: Quarter-finals – November 12/13, London champions v Leitrim, Galway v Mayo. Semi-finals – November 19/20, Galway/Mayo v Roscommon, Sligo v London/Leitrim. Final – December 3/4.

Leinster: Preliminary rounds – October 22/23, Carlow champions v Wicklow, Louth v Longford, Wexford v Laois. Quarter-finals – November 5/6, Carlow/Wicklow v Wexford/Laois, Meath v Rhode, Westmeath v Louth/Longford, Dublin v Kildare. Semi-finals – November 19/20, Carlow/Wicklow/Wexford/Laois v Dublin/Kildare, Westmeath/Louth/Longford v Meath/Rhode. Final – December 3/4.

Munster: Quarter-finals – November 12/13, Clare champions v Waterford, Cork v Tipperary. Semi-finals – November 26/27, Kerry v Clare/Waterford, Limerick v Cork/Tipperary. Final – December 10/11.

Ulster: Preliminary round – November 5/6, Armagh champions v Monaghan. Quarter-finals – November 12/13, Antrim v Donegal, Derry v Tyrone, Fermanagh v Cavan, Down v Armagh/Monaghan. Semi-finals – November 26/27, Antrim/Donegal v Derry/Tyrone, Fermanagh/Cavan v Down/Armagh/Monaghan. Final – December 10/11.

All-Ireland semi-finals – January 7/8.

All-Ireland final - January 22.

Hurling.

Leinster: Quarter-finals – November 12/13, St Mullin’s v Ferns St Aidan’s, Kilkenny champions v Castletown-Geoghegan, Naas v Shinrone, Dublin v Clough-Ballacolla. Semi-finals – November 26/27, Naas/Shinrone v Kilkenny/Castletown-Geoghegan, St Mullin’s/Ferns St Aidan’s v Dublin v Clough-Ballacolla. Final – December 3/4.

Munster: Quarter-final – November 6, Ballygunner v Tipperary champions. Semi-finals – November 20, Limerick v Ballygunner/Tipperary, Clare v Cork. Final – December 3/4.

Ulster: Semi-final – November 19/20, Down champions v Slaughtneil. Final – December 3/4, Down champions/Slaughtneil v Antrim.

All-Ireland semi-finals – December 17/18.

All-Ireland final - January 22.

All-Ireland junior and intermediate championship – Semi-finals, December 17/18. Finals – January 14.

All-Ireland junior and intermediate football finals – Semi-finals, January 7/8. Finals – January 15.