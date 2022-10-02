Rory Kavanagh reluctant to comment on Donegal job

Rory Kavanagh has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him to the vacant position of Donegal senior team manager.

Kavanagh's St Eunan's of Letterkenny qualified for the final of the Donegal SFC thanks to a 1-13 to 1-11 win over Kilcar and they face Naomh Conaill in the decider this coming Sunday. It's a repeat of the final last year, which St Eunan's won 1-11 to 0-4.

An All-Ireland winner in 2012, Kavanagh has been linked to the Donegal job vacated by Declan Bonner in July following Donegal's loss to Armagh in the All-Ireland qualifiers in June, following on from defeat in the Ulster SFC final against Derry on a 1-16 to 1-14 scoreline after extra-time.

“I’m just concentrating on St Eunan’s now until our season is finished," Kavanagh said in Ballybofey. “We have a big job ahead of us now next week so that’s where my full focus lies. I'm going to put the full focus here now. That's the way it's going to be and that's where my head is at and that's where it continues to be.” On Saturday night under the lights in Ballybofey, St Eunan’s overcame Conor Cunningham’s Kilcar in a semi-final that was rescheduled following the passings of clubman Brendan Devenney’s father Patrick and sister Margaret Sullivan the week before.

Padraig McGettigan scored an early goal for St Eunan’s, who, driven on by brothers Shane, Niall and Conor O’Donnell moved into a six-point lead late in the first half. A Kilcar goal in first half stoppage time from Jason Campbell brought the Towney-based back to just 1-8 to 1-5 down at the interval.

Kilcar, for whom Patrick McBrearty would score seven points - three from frees - hit the first three points of the second half to level it up. However, with Shaun Patton in the St Eunan’s goal excellent from the tee, his side got over the line with scores from Ciaran Moore, Niall O’Donell and Eoin McGeehin.

Naomh Conaill of Glenties await St Eunan’s in Sunday’s final, having defeated Gaoth Dobhair six days beforehand on a 0-13 to 1-8 scoreline. It means a sixth successive Donegal SFC final for Martin Regan’s side, who were winners in 2019 and 2020. It also continues the main rivalry in the north-west, with St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill having faced one another in 2005, 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2021.