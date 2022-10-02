Tipperary SFC: Clonmel Commercials cruise to big semi-final win

Tipperary senior football semi-final

Clonmel Commercials 1-15 Moyle Rovers 0-9

A powerful second half display by Clonmel Commercials proved way too much for neighbours Moyle Rovers in the Tipperary senior football semi-final at Golden on Sunday with the 2020 champions through to face Upperchurch-Drombane in the final in two weeks.

Commercials were hotly fancied to succeed but it was Rovers who were the dominant force early on as they ran up a 0-6 to 0-2 lead after 20 minutes, Liam Boland notching three of them from frees. To add to Commercials problems they lost Colman Kennedy to a black card after 21 minutes and it looked as though a big upset was on the cards.

However, Commercials raised their game after this and with points by Jason Lonergan, Sean O Connor and Jack Kennedy they began to reel in their opponents who had Aidan Foley black-carded on the stroke of half-time.

At half-time Moyle Rovers led 0-7 to 0-6 but Commercials took complete control in the second half. Jason Lonergan shot three points and Sean O Connor another as they went three points clear inside ten minutes (0-10 to 0-7). Rovers then had fullback Morgan Irwin black carded and Commercials quickly extended their advantage to 0-14 to 0-8 with points from Lonergan(2), Seamus Kennedy, and O Connor by the 50th minute.

Moyle Rovers were in disarray with no sign of a rally to rescue their championship campaign. Commercials kept up the pressure and in injury time Jack Kennedy netted a penalty for them after Peter McGarry was fouled, an offence which saw Shane Foley of Moyle Rovers red-carded.

Commercials will be favourites to regain the title after losing the final last year to Loughmore-Castleiney. They have a wealth of inter-county at their disposal with Jason Lonergan taking top honours in this game with eight points, three from play. Seamus Kennedy, Jack Kennedy, Kevin Fahey, Tadhg Condon,and Cathal Deely were others to shine.

Rovers second half collapse disappointed their supporters but Ben Owens, Dara Ryan, Liam Boland, Rian Quigley and Rory Collins did all in their power to turn the tables in their favour.

Scorers for Clonmel Commercials: J Lonergan(0-8,5fs), J Kennedy(1-2,pen goal), S O Connor(0-3,1f), K Fahey, S Kennedy(0-1 each);

Scorers for Moyle Rovers: Liam Boland(0-5,4fs), R Quigley(0-2), R Collins, D Ryan(0-1 each);

Clonmel Commercials: M O Reilly; E Dunphy, S Kennedy, J Peters; T Condon, K Fahey, P Looram; A Matassa, M Quinlivan; Conal Kennedy, J Lonergan, C Deely; Colman Kennedy, S O Connor, J Kennedy;

Subs: J Morris for Matassa (26mins), D Lynch for Dunphy (h/t). R Peters for Colman Kennedy (41mins), P McGarry for Conal Kennedy (45 mins), C Smith for Lonergan (62mins);

Moyle Rovers: C Kenrick; A Foley, M Irwin, C Crowe; Luke Boland, J Harney, D Mulcahy; B Owens, R Collins; D Ryan, D Owens, D Foley; S Foley, Liam Boland, R Quigley.

Subs: S Cotter for D Foley (46mins), C McGrath for Mulcahy (50mins), C Condon for B Owens (57mins), L Delahunty for Ryan (58mins);

Referee: S Everard (Moyne-Templetuohy).