Nemo Rangers find the answers and their groove to book final spot

Cork PSFC semi-final

Nemo Rangers 1-16 Ballincollig 0-9

For a team now unbeaten in 13 league and championship matches this year, there’s been a lot of questions asked about Nemo Rangers’ form.

Quietened by West Cork blankets on their last two outings, Ballincollig tried to interrogate the Nemo attack by committing similar resources to defence. They could only sustain it so long, as Nemo outscored them by 1-7 to 0-1 in the final 26 minutes of play. Their 1-16 total more than the 2-12 they mustered across the last two games combined.

If, by Paul O’Donovan’s own admission, Nemo limped into this semi-final, they sauntered through to the county final in that second-half stroll. Paul Kerrigan, held back as a sub, even dared such luxuries as an attempted lob of the Collig keeper from 45 metres out in the dying moments.

It would be wrong to characterise Ballincollig’s game plan as wholly defensive. They committed plenty numbers to attack before running out of ideas and energy in the face of Nemo’s experience.

Their mortal sin was too often failing to put sufficient pressure on the ball. Given such conditions, Nemo have all the nous in the world to pick off opponents. It was most evident when Mark Cronin, starting on the 45 by the sideline, zig-zagged untouched past four Ballincollig defenders before being hauled down in the box by Luke Fahy.

Luke Connolly, as ever, stepped up to send the penalty to the top left corner of the net in the 44th minute. He contributed 1-6 in all – it could’ve been as high as 1-11 – and handled plenty of ball.

Conor Horgan, leading an all-Horgan half-forward line, scored three second-half points, while Stephen Cronin and Kevin O’Donovan, advancing from deep, assisted five points between them; with the latter adding a late score of his own.

Confronted by a defence that brought numbers but not in-your-face intensity, those direct runners made the vital incisions in those decisive minutes.

Nemo will sit a harder exam in the final against St Finbarr's four weeks down the line but their ability to sniff out opponents’ weaknesses remains sharp.

Disciplined in defence, they gave Ballincollig little easy, especially frees, forcing them to kick all nine points from play. Meanwhile, Nemo picked off six points from the Ballincollig kick-out, where Jack Gibbons was making his first start of the season, including four in a first half where they struggled for penetration.

Connolly, marked by Evan Cooke, got plenty of early supply. He kicked three of Nemo’s first four points but equally, he had three wides and a shot blocked by Liam Jennings.

At the other end, Darren Murphy (0-2) and Liam O’Connell (two assists) were an effective pairing in attack, while Cian and Sean Kiely’s bursts forward gave Nemo more trouble. Darragh O’Mahony was influential too and his punched point could’ve been a goal on 10 minutes as he beat the Nemo cover to a dropping ball.

Nemo’s attack moved best at pace but they lacked it for long spells of that first half. Still, they penned in Ballincollig for a trio of points by Jack Horgan, Connolly (free), and Alan O’Donovan to lead by two.

Ballincollig, spurred on by Cian Dorgan’s final point of the half to leave it 0-7 to 0-6, were enthusiastically cheered down the tunnel, with manager Podsie O’Mahony leading the chorus.

That was the last score from a Ballincollig starting attacker, though, with wing-backs Fahy and Cian Kiely kicking fine scores to keep them within one, 0-9 to 0-8.

Nemo’s winning burst arrived between the 38th and 56th minutes, their lead growing from one to 10 as Collig wilted. They kicked five in a row to finish, Kevin O’Donovan and Barry Cripps joining Conor Horgan and Connolly (0-2) on the score sheet.

It went scoreless for the final eight minutes as Ballincollig went goal-hunting. Peter O’Neill was the target man but Brian Murphy and Kieran Histon threw their bodies in the way of any danger. Nemo, no longer limping, march on.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L Connolly (1-6, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees, 0-2 45s); C Horgan (0-3); B O’Driscoll (0-2); K O’Donovan, B Cripps, A O’Donovan, J Horgan, M Cronin (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Kiely, C Dorgan, D Murphy (0-2 each); L Fahy, D O’Mahony, P O’Neill (0-1 each).

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; C McCartan, S Cronin, K Fulignati; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, L Horgan, J Horgan; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly (capt).

Subs: P Kerrigan for L Horgan (41), C Dalton for J Horgan (46), K O’Sullivan for Fulignati (46), R Dalton for C Horgan (56), C O’Donovan for O’Driscoll (57).

BALLINCOLLIG: J Gibbons; E Cooke, N Galvin, L Jennings; L Fahy (capt), G O’Donoghue, C Kiely; S Kiely, F Down; S Dore, C Dorgan, H Aherne; D O’Mahony, L O’Connell, Darren Murphy.

Subs: P O’Neill for Dore (h-t), D Dorgan for Down (41), S Murphy for E Cooke (46), J O’Connor for Aherne (50), P Kelly for D Murphy (56).

Referee: A Long (Argideen Rangers).