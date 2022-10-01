Castlehaven claim county IFC title after free-taking shootout

Castlehaven 2-11* Glanmire 1-14 (aet)

*Castlehaven win on 25-metre frees

Castlehaven claimed the 2022 Cork LGFA IFC title on 25-metre frees after the most dramatic of finals with Glanmire in MTU Cork on Saturday.

A marvellous contest ended level before a dreaded 25-metre shootout was necessary to crown IFC champions. Amazingly, Castlehaven defeated Dohenys in similar circumstances and at the same venue to become junior A champions last year.

The West Cork club, ten years in existence, used their previous experiences to edge this year’s shootout 2-1 with Siobhan Courtney and Rachel Whelton kicking the winning frees.

Earlier in the afternoon, Glanmire led 0-5 to 0-2 after 15 minutes. Mairead O’Driscoll eased Castlehaven frustrations with a converted free before the county final’s first major turning point.

22 minutes were on the clock when Abbie O’Mahony found Niamh McAllen who rounded goalkeeper Emma O’Callaghan before firing into an empty net.

Abbie O’Mahony added a point and Glanmire were 1-6 to 0-3 ahead at the interval.

A Mairead O’Driscoll point got Castlehaven going prior to Orlaith Roche taking centre stage. The Glanmire forward was denied a goal by Emma O’Callaghan but kicked two points in quick succession to make it 1-8 to 0-4.

Castlehaven dug deep with Shelly Daly and Grainne O’Sullivan points followed by a cracking Niamh O’Sullivan goal. Another Mairead O’Driscoll score made it 1-8 to 1-7.

The drama was only beginning as Ellen Murphy and Orlaith Roche scores were answered by a pair of Mairead O’Driscoll frees. It was close to full-time when Castlehaven capitalised on a wayward kick-out and worked the ball to Katie Cronin who instantly found the net.

Glanmire were far from finished. Evie Twomey scored to leave a point between the sides and then Lucy Greene (free) forced extra-time with the last kick of regulation time.

Katie Cronin edged the Haven in front early in the first additional period but Lucy Greene answered with a terrific effort. A converted Greene free pushed Glanmire back in front heading into the final period.

Niamh O’Sullivan levelled matters, 2-11 to 1-14, and that’s how it finished before Castlehaven edged the 25-metre shootout (2-1) to join the senior ranks.

Scorers for Glanmire: L Greene 0-6 (0-4f), O Roche 0-4, N McAllen 1-1, A O’Mahony, E Murphy and E Twomey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Castlehaven: M O’Driscoll 0-5 (0-3f), K Cronin and N O’Sullivan 1-1 each, S Daly and G O’Sullivan 0-2 each.

GLANMIRE: A Carey; T Elliott, G Cashman, K O’Connor; A McCarthy, E Dillon, E Twomey (captain); E Murphy, C O’Donovan; E Twomey, A O’Mahony, R Crowley; N McAllen, L Greene, O Roche.

Subs: A Fitzgerald for K O’Connor (39), S O’Brien for N McAllen (42), E Baker for E Twomey (50), S O’Brien for E Twomey (et), E Twomey for C O’Donovan (et, 2nd), E Baker for R Crowley (et, 2nd).

CASTLEHAVEN: E O’Callaghan; J McCarthy, A Santry, A Daly; E Maguire, N O’Sullivan, A O’Driscoll; S Courtney (captain), S Daly; N O’Sullivan, R Whelton, E Daly; H Sheehy, G O’Sullivan, M O’Driscoll.

Subs: K Cronin for E Daly (ht), E Buckley for H Sheehy (34), E McCarthy for A O’Driscoll (50), A O’Driscoll for R Whelton (et, inj), H Sheehy for G O’Sullivan (et), E Bohane for A O’Driscoll (et, 2nd), G O’Sullivan for M O’Driscoll (et, 2nd).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Inch Rovers).