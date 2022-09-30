Dublin GAA lead tributes to Brian Mullins after his death

Dublin GAA lead tributes to Brian Mullins after his death

RIVALS TURNED FRIENDS: Former Kerry star Jack O'Shea and Brian Mullins in 2012. The two were giants of the game in the 1970s and '80s. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 20:48
TJ Galvin

Tributes poured in on Friday after the death was announced of Dublin GAA legend Brian Mullins at the age of 68.

The four-time All-Ireland winner will go down as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Dublin GAA led the tributes to the two-time All-Star.

In a statement they said: "In the recent past it has been often said that Dublin teams stood on the shoulders of giants. Today we lost one of those giants. Brian Mullins was a colossus and a Dublin GAA legend.

"Whether in the blue and white of St. Vincent's or the sky blue of Dublin, Brian was a dominant force who inspired his team-mates. Majestic fielding, perpetual motion, clever and accurate in possession, and capable of getting vital scores – he was indomitable with an iron will to win.

"Brian helped light the touchpaper that reignited Dublin’s fire almost 50 years ago. It is with great sadness that he has left us today but the memory of his deeds will live in the hearts and minds of Dublin supporters, and indeed well beyond the county lines, forever.

"Dublin GAA convey their condolences to his family, former team colleagues, both club and inter-county, and friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Mullins led his club side St Vincent's to a Dublin title in 2017, having been on the team that won an All-Ireland club title in 1976. The club paid tribute on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Mullins. An absolute colossus in St Vincents. There’s so much to say about the man, and we’re all still processing this. We’ll honour him in the coming days. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Mullins led Derry to a National League title in 1996 and an Ulster title in 1998. 

Derry GAA said on Twitter: "Brian Mullins RIP. Our Ulster Senior Football Championship winning manager from 1998 and an icon of Gaelic football with his native Dublin, Brian Mullins was a great friend to Derry GAA. He will be sadly missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal."

Mullins was appointed Director of Sport in UCD in 2000 and the university also paid tribute.

"It is with deep regret that we learned of the death of our friend and colleague Brian Mullins. Hailed as one of the greatest Gaelic footballers ever to play for Dublin, Brian was a massive champion of sport at UCD where he was appointed Director Sport in 2000."

Leinster Rugby have been based in UCD since 2012 and also paid tribute to Mullins.

"UCD has been our home since 2012 & nobody has made us feel more at home than Brian Mullins. Our hearts are broken for his family and his friends at St Vincent's, Dublin GAA and UCD.

"One of the all time GAA greats. And an even better man. Fathach fir. Croí bhriste."

