Iveleary are still enjoying the journey

On the first Monday in October in 2020, the country slowed to the shuffle of Level 4 restrictions with the dreaded coronavirus.

The GAA, despite the limit on spectators, had been a source of great comfort for people that summer, and on the eve of the lockdown, Iveleary gave the people of Inchigeelagh something to cling on to over the long winter nights as they completed the three-in-a-row in the Muskerry JAFC, beating their old rivals from Kilmurry by 1-11 to 0-13.

Fast forward two years and Iveleary have bounced through the grades and, as we edge towards another first Monday in October, find themselves 60 minutes away from their third county final in a row.

It’s been a meteoric rise, but as with all good things, there has been plenty of waiting too. Kilmurry had beaten them in three Mid-Cork finals before that ghost was laid to rest in 2020, but it was around the time of the first of those defeats in 2012 that the club knew that there was a special group coming through, according to manager, John McNulty.

“In 2012 they won the U-21, and that’s the spine of the team now, there’s a lot of good players that emerged from that team and they stuck with it, and have been very good since. The Mid-Cork championship is notoriously hard to win and the problem for junior clubs in Cork is that you’ve to win your division and then you have to try and win the county to get up to the next grade. That’s really, really hard and what can be harder is that if you win your division and get knocked back in a semi-final - something that happened to us twice - you have to go all the way back. It's tough to do, but maybe it stood to us as well.

“The year we made the breakthrough we just pipped Kilmurry at the post in the Castle Grounds in Macroom. There would be a lot of respect between ourselves and Kilmurry but it was a very important game for us, it gave us the belief that we could win that type of game and we improved from there.”

And they kept improving, defeating Boherbue in the county final before taking like ducks to water at Intermediate ‘A’ level. Johan Cryuff taught us that every disadvantage has its advantage and McNulty thinks that was the case for Iveleary, due to the aforementioned lockdown.

“The 2020 Junior championship finished in the August of 2021 so we had a bit of momentum after winning it. All the players were playing well, were training impressively and seemed to be enjoying it so we just took it one game at a time, as we always do, and we managed to keep the momentum going and found ourselves in the final against Mitchelstown - and that all helped the lads adapt quickly to the higher grade.”

They got a break after beating Mitchelstown, but the momentum hasn’t dissipated. Life at Premier Intermediate level hasn’t been as easy, but Iveleary have shown that they can recover from setbacks too, like when Cill na Martra beat them in the second group game of this year’s campaign.

“We were delighted to come out of the group, it was our primary goal all along. There was a little bit of pressure on us going into the Nemo game, not only did we have to win, we had to win by four points but that day we got a very good performance from the players. The format creates a little more excitement for everybody when it goes down to the final game, as it did in our group between ourselves, Cill na Martra and Nemo.

Saturday in Dunmanway, a completely different animal awaits in the form of Bantry Blues. The west Cork side operated at Senior ‘A’ level last year and have shown they’re hell-bent on going straight back up after topping their group and securing the second seed. However, McNulty’s mantra remains the same.

“Bantry will be a massive challenge, no doubt. We’re expecting a really tough game, but we’re looking forward to it at the same time. We’re enjoying the journey, there’s no pressure on us, everybody seems to be enjoying it, and we’re taking it one game at a time.”