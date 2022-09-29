Dan Shanahan joins Laois set-up, Willie Maher confirms 

Dan Shanahan will be part of Willie Maher's backroom team, the new Laois manager has confirmed.

The Waterford legend's name has been linked with the role for a number of weeks and the appointment was confirmed by the O'Moore County boss on the Our Game podcast.

"Dan is unbelievable," Maher says. "He's just really honest, humble, authentic, hard-working.

"He's everything you want and I think players will relate to that very much in the coming weeks. I suppose you see a larger-than-life character and that's how I would have seen him before really getting to know him. But like that, super fella, really organised, he's done it all on the field and now he's doing it in a coaching sense.

"Really good hurling man and has that - not passion - but that understanding of high level sport, Dan has that. [I] can't wait to get going and I know Dan is excited too."

Tipperary native Maher led his own county to a minor All-Ireland title in 2012 and later took charge of the Premier's U21 side.

He worked with Shanahan during a stint as a selector with Waterford in 2014 as well as teaming up at Kilkenny club, Bennettsbridge. The Lismore man called time on an incredible 30-year career at senior club level when his club exited the Waterford SHC against Mount Sion in recent weeks.