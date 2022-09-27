Kilkenny GAA looking to appoint under-age performance lead 

Kilkenny GAA have created the position of a performance lead/manager to oversee their under-age structures.

As the county in May secured its first U20/U21 All-Ireland hurling title in 14 years and not having enjoyed All-Ireland minor success since 2014, the executive are keen to make an appointment to bolster the flow of talent coming through.

According to the job advertisement, the purpose of the position, which could be a full or part-time role, is to “support the delivery of a vision and strategy for player development for Kilkenny GAA development squad players and county teams up to sub senior, in the Talent Phase of the Kilkenny Player Pathway.

“Design and lead the delivery of player development inputs and resources to include coaching and sports science practitioner supports. Support the development of a quality assurance system including a community of practice for coaches and sports science personnel. Build and maintain relationships with all key stakeholders (clubs, schools, parents) in the Kilkenny Games Player Pathway.”

The three main areas of responsibility are strategic design and implementation, coaching and coach development and player development.

Among the specified duties are developing squad selection and deselection processes, which will involve full-time games development staff, school, and club coaches, creating a high-performance team culture with values/behaviours and accountability necessary to support a games-based coaching approach and recording and keeping a database of information on players involved with Kilkenny at every level and sharing it with the individuals.

A third level degree in exercise and sports science, human movement, physical education or a related area is considered essential. Leadership experience in sport, knowledge of technical, physical, psychological and tactical demands associated with Gaelic games and excellent coaching skills are also listed as essential as well as “an understanding of the structures and culture of the GAA in Kilkenny”. In total, there are 11 requisite areas. The closing date for applications to be sent to Kilkenny secretary Conor Denieffe is 3pm on Friday week, October 7.

In 2019, Cork GAA appointed Aidan O’Connell as their high-performance manager. In August, Jack Cooney stepped down as Westmeath senior football manager to become the GAA’s national player development lead. Cooney will be reporting to the organisation’s coaching and games development.

There is no indication yet that the GAA will replace former Kilkenny selector Martin Fogarty as national hurling development manager. Fogarty’s contract finished last year.

Meanwhile, the Camogie Association are inviting tenders for the provision of a brand review for the organisation. The invitation reads: “Although there have been great strides made in terms of communications within the Association, there are still several areas in which the Association can and must progress in order to best fulfil the ambitions of growing participation and viewership of the sport. The Association has successfully tackled many of the fundamentals of communication, but it is now time to build on this progress; to be more ambitious, to truly fulfill the potential and raise the profile of our sport.” Submissions can be made up to October 10.