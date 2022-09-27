Two double headers for Kerry SFC quarter-finals

There will be two double headers in the Kerry senior football championship quarter-finals with games taking place in Austin Stack Park and Fitzgerald Stadium on October 8/9
FIXTURES CONFIRMED: Mid Kerry's Darren Houlihan tackled by Austin Stacks' Kieran Donaghy in the Group 3/Round 3 in Beaufort on Sunday. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 13:27
TJ Galvin

The fixtures for the Garvey's SuperValu Kerry county senior football championship have been revealed.

There will be two double headers on the weekend of October 8/9.

On Saturday October 8, Feale Rangers will face Austin Stacks at 5.30pm while Dr Crokes will take on Dingle at 7.30pm. Both games will take place in Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

On Sunday October 9, Mid Kerry will face Templenoe at 1pm and East Kerry will take on Kenmare Shamrocks at 2.45pm. Both games will take place in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

