Replay ordered after Clare GAA penalty controversy

Clare GAA have ordered a replay of the Clare intermediate football championship quarter-final between Shannon Gaels and Kildysart after it emerged Kildysart had used six subs in extra time, three more than is permitted.
The match, played on September 18, ended in a 0-13 to 0-13 draw after extra time. Kildysart won a penalty shootout but it emerged that two of the penalty takers were among the six subs used in extra time.
Kildysart were entered in the draw for the final four and were set to face O’Curry’s GAA butare reporting that a replay has now been ordered with the date, time and venue to be confirmed.
The decision can be appealed.