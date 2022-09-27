Replay ordered after Clare GAA penalty controversy

Clare GAA have ordered a replay of the Clare intermediate football championship quarter-final between Shannon Gaels and Kildysart after it emerged Kildysart had used six subs in extra time, three more than is permitted.

The match, played on September 18, ended in a 0-13 to 0-13 draw after extra time. Kildysart won a penalty shootout but it emerged that two of the penalty takers were among the six subs used in extra time.