O'Connor scores four goals for defending champions Seandún

Seandún proved they are in no mood to relinquish their SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship crown after their 5-16 to 1-8 quarter-final victory over Éire Óg at Cloughduv on Monday night.

The city divisional side were in control at the break, ahead by 3-7 to 0-5.

Cork star Amy O’Connor was in superb form hitting four goals before she was substituted in the second-half, while Erin Curtin from Blackrock scored their fifth major.

They will meet St Finbarr’s in a very attractive semi-final, and selector Trevor Allen said they were delighted to get this win under their belt.

‘It has been a couple of weeks since we played. Obviously the girls have been involved with their clubs, so we are very happy with the performance and to get that result.

“I saw St Finbarr’s at the weekend in their game against Killeagh. They are well organised and have a good balance throughout the team. It will be difficult for us, but it is a county semi-final and any team that gets there, is there on merit.

“The other-semi between Inniscarra and Sarsfields will be interesting as well. They are two physical teams but Sarsfields are young. They have mobile forwards which is always a good thing. Again, it is a hard one to call. Inniscarra are the most consistent team over the last few years, they have been in six county finals.” Seadún have added to their panel this year with a few younger girls joining from the development squad. They are captained by Susan Kate Brosnan representing the Brian Dillons club.

Both semi-finals are pencilled in for Sunday week.