Second-half surge sees Ballincollig win minor Challenge Cup

Ballincollig 5-8 Glanmire 1-10

Ballincollig prevailed after a strong second-half in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 minor football championship Challenge Cup final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Monday night. They also held the upper hand when the sides met earlier this season.

With the wind at their backs, Glanmire got off to a fast start courtesy of a Sam McNamara goal that put them 1-3 to 0-1 up after quarter of an hour.

Ballincollig countered immediately to kick the next three points, and when Rory O’Flynn got a touch to a delivery, they drew level a minute from time.

Darragh O’Connor’s third point from placed balls put Glanmire 1-7 to 1-6 in front at the interval.

A goal of the year contender from David O’Leary in the 39th minute had Ballincollig ahead for the first time. A third goal for the Village arrived through Ben O’Connell to leave them 3-7 to 1-8 up with the fourth quarter to play.

Another blistering shot, this time from Peter Kelly and a fifth goal from Ciarán Buckley left the result in no doubt.

Scorers for Ballincollig: P Kelly (1-3, 0-1 free), R O’Flynn (1-1), B O’Connell, C Buckley and D O’Leary (1-0 each), B O’Sullivan, S O’Neill, A Dodd and T Morgan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glanmire: D O’Connor (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-2 45s), S McNamara (1-1), L Hogan, C Austin, D Barrett and H Jones (0-1 each).

BALLINCOLLIG: C Murphy; C Summers, P O’Mushule, C Power; B O’Connell, B Dore, L Harris; C Dalton (Capt), T Morgan; J Hussey, P Kelly, D O’Leary; R O’Flynn, B O’Sullivan, S O’Neill.

Subs: G Howard for J Hussey (35), C Buckley for B O’Sullivan (43), A Dodd for P Kelly, B Keane for T Morgan (both 57).

GLANMIRE: S Allen; Z Seymour, S King (Capt), R McSweeney; C Quirke, C Austin, J Leddy; H Jones, D O’Connor; E O’Sullivan, B O’Flynn, R McCarthy; R Yelverton, S McNamara, L Hogan.

Subs: D Barrett for E O’Sullivan (half-time), R Barry for R McCarthy (45), P O’Brien for C Quirke, J Austin for L Hogan, B Galvin for R Yelverton (all 50).

Referee: Cathal Nolan (Bishopstown).