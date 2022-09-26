Watch: Defender slices ball over own bar in Laois SFC semi-final 

This is a score you don't see ever day. 
Watch: Defender slices ball over own bar in Laois SFC semi-final 

FRIENDLY FIRE: Johnny Kelly saw his attempted pass go over his keeper's bar.

Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 17:36

Here's a collector's item.

In yesterday's Laois SFC semi-final at a very windy O'Moore Park, those in attendance witnessed an 'own point'.

O'Dempsey's corner back Johnny Kelly saw his sliced kick drop over his own crossbar during his side's clash with Courtwood.

Despite that freak point however, O'Dempsey's went on to win on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-11. They'll face Portarlington, who are aiming to seal a three in a row, in the decider. 

More in this section

Kildare v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1 Another disciplinary drama in Kerry as GAA mentor suffers alleged assault at Under 15 game
Mayo SFC: Knockmore set up Castlebar Mitchels test, Moran's Ballaghaderreen face relegation play-off Mayo SFC: Knockmore set up Castlebar Mitchels test, Moran's Ballaghaderreen face relegation play-off
Cork v Tyrone - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Repeat of last year's Cork LGFA decider as Éire Óg and Mourneabbey march on
Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea 15/8/2021

All-Ireland semi 'doesn't come up' between Oz teammates

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s