Watch: Defender slices ball over own bar in Laois SFC semi-final 

Here's a collector's item.

In yesterday's Laois SFC semi-final at a very windy O'Moore Park, those in attendance witnessed an 'own point'.

O'Dempsey's corner back Johnny Kelly saw his sliced kick drop over his own crossbar during his side's clash with Courtwood.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, O’Dempsey’s scored what is a rarity in the GAA - an own point. pic.twitter.com/gT79EmrStv — John Moynihan (@JohnMoyno) September 25, 2022

Despite that freak point however, O'Dempsey's went on to win on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-11. They'll face Portarlington, who are aiming to seal a three in a row, in the decider.