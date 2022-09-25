Kilkenny SHC: Dicksboro down Mullinavat, James Stephens overcome Bennettsbridge challenge

Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship Dicksboro booked their place in the semi-finals of the St Canices Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship after they ran out emphatic winners over Mullinavat in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Mullinavat came into the last eight tie on the back of a Round 1 victory over 2021 beaten senior finalists O'Loughlin Gaels but they were thoroughly outclassed by a buoyant Dicksboro side.

The city outfit Dicksboro were the last side to claim Kilkenny senior hurling honours outside of Shamrocks Ballyhale who have won the last four titles and Michael Walsh's side were rarely threatened in a dominant display.

Dicksboro found the net within 20 seconds of the start as Kilkenny Under 20 star Timmy Clifford broke through to shoot past Sean Fitzpatrick in the Mullinavat goal.

It was a real sign of things to come and by the 6th minute they were 1-3 to 0-0 ahead as corner forward Andy Gaffney scored three points and he was awarded man of the match on the day as he contributed 1-13 to his side over the course of the 60 minutes.

Mullinavat eventually got on the scoreboard with a John Walsh free but Gaffney was continuing to run riot up front for Dicksboro with four more points as his side led 1-9 to 0-3 approaching the final few minutes of the opening half.

While Dicksboro did have a sizeable wind at their backs, they had the game all but beyond Mullinavat when Liam Moore got the winners second goal in the 32nd minute as 12 points seperated the sides at half-time.

Mullinavat needed a strong start to the second half and they almost had it when John Walsh had a shot blocked before Dicksboro goalkeeper Darragh Holohan saved from the former All-Ireland minor winner with Kilkenny.

Walsh wasn't out of luck for long however and his goal in the 33rd minute gave the South Kilkenny side hope of mounting a revival.

While Mullinavat did get the gap back to eight points, they couldn't get any closer to a Dicksboro team that finished in style with a goal from Andy Gaffney and points from Bill Sheehan, Timmy Clifford and Harry Shine.

The final double score victory of 3-19 to 1-11 sets Dicksboro up for an all city semi-final affair with James Stephens who defeated Bennettsbridge on Saturday afternoon.

James Stephens had five points to spare over a Bennettsbridge team that were beaten in the league final by Tullaraon a week previous but the Bridge who are managed by the new Laois boss Willie Maher appeared to be in command when leading by four points in the early stages of the second half.

Bennettsbridge relied mostly on the free taking accuracy of Nicky Cleere but the longer the game went on the more James Stephens reeled the advantage in and by the 44th minute they were back on level terms.

A Tadhg O'Dwyer goal then edged the Village in front and while Nicky Cleere replied almost immediately, the goal proved to be Bennetsbridge's last score.

James Stephens duly scored the last five points of the game to seal a 1-20 to 1-15 success as themselves and Dicksboro get ready for a double-header of action next weekend as they not only face each other in the senior championship semi-final but also the minor championship final.

Elsewhere on Saturday league champions Tullaroan booked their place in the last four with an 0-18 to 0-15 victory over Erins Own of Castlecomer.

Tullaroan have won the most senior titles in Kilkenny and helped by Shane Walsh they eventually got the better of a stubborn Erins Own side.

The final quarter-final involving Clara and Shamrocks was postponed and will be now played next Sunday with the winners meeting Tullaroan a week later.