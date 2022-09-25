Depth the difference as Ballygiblin see off Russell Rovers in extra-time

Ballygiblin 0-25 Russell Rovers 1-19 (aet)

The crowd at Ballynoe was an expectant one, and they were treated to a cracker between 2021 Junior A Champions Ballygiblin and Russell Rovers.

Ballygiblin eventually came out on top, with a large impact coming from their bench, and Darragh Flynn in particular.

Flynn knocked over four points upon his introduction, one of which was directly from a sideline cut.

By the completion of regulation time, the two sides had been tied on 10 occasions in what was a tight affair throughout.

Ballygiblin held a narrow lead throughout the duration of extra time, with Flynn and Russell Rovers' Josh Beausang swapping points but the latter could not lead his side to past a tough defence.

Joseph O'Sullivan scored seven points, with five coming from placed balls, and he was on hand late on to seal the victory for his Ballygiblin side.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: J O'Sullivan 0-7 (0-5 f) D Flynn 0-4 (0-1 sl), R Donegan 0-4 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), S Beston, C O'Mahony 0-3 each, D Barry, K Duggan 0-2 each.

Russell Rovers: J Beausang 0-9 (0-8 f), B Hartnett 1-4, K Moynihan 0-3, L Duggan-Murray, J McGrath, R Cummins 0-1 each.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (c) J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; S Beston, P Molloy, K Duggan; C O'Mahony, S O'Sullivan, D Barry.

Subs: D Flynn for Pat Molloy, A O'Brien for D Barry, J O'Sullivan for S Beston (inj), S Beston for K Duggan, D Barry for S Beston (inj) K Duggan for D Barry (inj).

RUSSELL ROVERS: R Walsh; P Lane, K Ivors, P Cummins; D Moynihan, E O'Sullivan, K Tattan; J Kennefick, K Walsh; K Moynihan, L Duggan-Murray, J McGrath; J Beausang, B Hartnett, R Cummins.

Subs: M Dwyer for R Cummins, R Cummins for P Lane.

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue),