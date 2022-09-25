Depth the difference as Ballygiblin see off Russell Rovers in extra-time

The crowd at Ballynoe was an expectant one, and they were treated to a cracker between 2021 Junior A Champions Ballygiblin and Russell Rovers.
Ballygiblin eventually came out on top, with a large impact coming from their bench, and Darragh Flynn in particular.
Flynn knocked over four points upon his introduction, one of which was directly from a sideline cut.
By the completion of regulation time, the two sides had been tied on 10 occasions in what was a tight affair throughout.
Ballygiblin held a narrow lead throughout the duration of extra time, with Flynn and Russell Rovers' Josh Beausang swapping points but the latter could not lead his side to past a tough defence.
Joseph O'Sullivan scored seven points, with five coming from placed balls, and he was on hand late on to seal the victory for his Ballygiblin side.
J O'Sullivan 0-7 (0-5 f) D Flynn 0-4 (0-1 sl), R Donegan 0-4 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), S Beston, C O'Mahony 0-3 each, D Barry, K Duggan 0-2 each.
J Beausang 0-9 (0-8 f), B Hartnett 1-4, K Moynihan 0-3, L Duggan-Murray, J McGrath, R Cummins 0-1 each.
C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (c) J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; S Beston, P Molloy, K Duggan; C O'Mahony, S O'Sullivan, D Barry.
D Flynn for Pat Molloy, A O'Brien for D Barry, J O'Sullivan for S Beston (inj), S Beston for K Duggan, D Barry for S Beston (inj) K Duggan for D Barry (inj).
R Walsh; P Lane, K Ivors, P Cummins; D Moynihan, E O'Sullivan, K Tattan; J Kennefick, K Walsh; K Moynihan, L Duggan-Murray, J McGrath; J Beausang, B Hartnett, R Cummins.
M Dwyer for R Cummins, R Cummins for P Lane.
Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue),