Colm Boyle to take up role with Mayo minor footballers

Mayo minor manager Sean Deane also confirmed that Shane McCann, Danny O’Toole, Martin Costello, Michael Gallagher, Dr. Pat O’Toole and Willie Joe McHale will be part of his management team for the upcoming season
Colm Boyle to take up role with Mayo minor footballers

COACHING GIG: Former Mayo player Colm Boyle. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 12:26
Shane Donovan

Mayo's four-time All-star Colm Boyle has joined the county's minor football backroom team.

Former defender Boyle will take up a role as selector and coach to the side, minor manager Sean Deane has confirmed.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mayo GAA Cathaoirleach Seamus Tuohy spoke glowingly of Boyle.

 “Colm always wore his heart on his sleeve when he pulled on the Mayo jersey and that is why he had such a special connection with the Mayo supporters. 

"I would like to wish Colm, minor manager Sean Deane and all the backroom team the very best for the year ahead. I also want to thank Gary Ruane, who is stepping away from his role with the minors this year, for his dedication and commitment as a coach and selector with Mayo development squads and with the Mayo minors over the past few years."

Colm Boyle won six Connacht medals, a National League crown, an Ireland U21 medal, and had six All-Ireland football final appearances with Mayo throughout the course of his long 14-year playing career. 

Mayo minor manager Sean Deane also confirmed that Shane McCann, Danny O’Toole, Martin Costello, Michael Gallagher, Dr. Pat O’Toole and Willie Joe McHale will be part of his management team for the upcoming season, while Shane Nallen has stepped away as goalkeeper coach.

More in this section

2022 AFL Grand Final Mark O'Connor now set for Dingle return after Grand Final joy
Watch: Erin's Own v Blackrock, Cork Premier SHC Watch: Erin's Own v Blackrock, Cork Premier SHC
Sarsfields battle hard to overcome tough Courceys challenge Sarsfields battle hard to overcome tough Courceys challenge
<p>3 April 2022; David Clifford of Kerry lifts the cup after the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

League finals survive for now but more calendar reform on the way

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s