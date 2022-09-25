Colm Boyle to take up role with Mayo minor footballers

Mayo's four-time All-star Colm Boyle has joined the county's minor football backroom team.

Former defender Boyle will take up a role as selector and coach to the side, minor manager Sean Deane has confirmed.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mayo GAA Cathaoirleach Seamus Tuohy spoke glowingly of Boyle.

“Colm always wore his heart on his sleeve when he pulled on the Mayo jersey and that is why he had such a special connection with the Mayo supporters.

"I would like to wish Colm, minor manager Sean Deane and all the backroom team the very best for the year ahead. I also want to thank Gary Ruane, who is stepping away from his role with the minors this year, for his dedication and commitment as a coach and selector with Mayo development squads and with the Mayo minors over the past few years."

Colm Boyle won six Connacht medals, a National League crown, an Ireland U21 medal, and had six All-Ireland football final appearances with Mayo throughout the course of his long 14-year playing career.

Mayo minor manager Sean Deane also confirmed that Shane McCann, Danny O’Toole, Martin Costello, Michael Gallagher, Dr. Pat O’Toole and Willie Joe McHale will be part of his management team for the upcoming season, while Shane Nallen has stepped away as goalkeeper coach.