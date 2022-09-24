Barrs battle past Killeagh to earn semi-final berth 

St Finbarr’s 3-13 Killeagh 2-11

St Finbarr’s advanced to meet Seandún or Éire Óg in the last four of the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Castle Road today.

They always looked the most likely winners, this quarter-final ultimately decided in a wind-assisted opening half during which the Barrs pounced for goals in the 3rd, 14th and 25th minutes.

While Killeagh put it up to them in the second-half closing the gap to three points, the south city side who have former county manager Paudie Murray in their backroom team, held out for victory.

St Finbarr’s - shorn of their injured captain Meabh Cahalane - got the best possible start when Nicole Olden put the sliotar in the net after a mere three minutes. And when the same player scored her second goal approaching the quarter hour mark, the Togher club had opened up a 2-1 to 0-3 lead.

Gemma O’Connor picked out Olden for the first major, while Ciara Golden was heavily involved in the second.

Killeagh, with Laura Treacy working very hard throughout and with points from Stephanie Beausang, Chloe Sigerson and Hannah Looney, were in with a shout early in the second quarter, 2-3 to 0-6.

But 1-3 without reply left St Finbarr’s in a commanding position at the break, 3-8 to 0-9. The third green flag was raised by Gemma O’Connor - returned from overseas duty with the Defence Forces - even if it was fortuitous, they were full value for their eight point advantage.

When Sigerson converted a penalty in the 42nd minute following a foul on Ciara Daly and Looney added a point, the margin was a more manageable four.

Killeagh’s second goal courtesy of Beausang five minutes from the break, brought them right back into contention, 3-11 to 2-11. They too short one of their key players in Aoife Walsh, who missed out through injury.

However, St Finbarr’s kept the scoreboard ticking over with two points from Cahalane (the second a penalty) in the 66th and 68th minutes of stoppage - both frees won by Eimear Hurley.

Scores for St Finbarr’s: N Olden (2-1), O Cahalane (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 pen), G O’Connor (1-1), K McCarthy (0-3), S McCartan, H O’Leary and C Golden (0-1 each).

Scorers for Killeagh: S Beausang (1-4, 0-4 frees), C Sigerson (1-1, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free), L Treacy (0-3), H Looney (0-2), C Daly (0-1).

ST FINBARR’S: C Hurley; S Punch, A Egan, G Cahalane; A O’Neill, E Olden, C Golden; S McCartan, A Shannon; K McCarthy, O Cahalane, H O’Leary; E Hurley, G O’Connor, N Olden.

Capt: M Cahalane.

KILLEAGH: K M Cullinane; C Barry, N Ní Chaoimh, E Treacy; M O’Donovan, C Sigerson, S Kent; L Treacy, H Looney; C Harney, K Aherne, L McEvoy; R Sheehan, S Beausang, C Daly (Capt).

Subs: R Fogarty for C Barry (48 inj).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).