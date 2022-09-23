GPA will vote to retain Football League finals

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) will vote to retain the Allianz Football League finals at tomorrow’s Central Council meeting in Croke Park. After gauging opinion of football squad representatives, the official players body’s chief executive Tom Parsons has been given a strong mandate to oppose the proposal by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to disband the four deciders.

The CCCC have explained that some counties in Connacht, Leinster and Ulster drawn in preliminary provincial rounds and reach a league final may have a one-week turnaround from one competition to the other.