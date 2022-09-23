GPA will vote to retain Football League finals

Chief executive Tom Parsons has been given a strong mandate to oppose the proposal by the CCCC to disband the four deciders
Strong mandate: Gaelic Players Association chief executive Tom Parsons. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 15:06
John Fogarty

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) will vote to retain the Allianz Football League finals at tomorrow’s Central Council meeting in Croke Park.  After gauging opinion of football squad representatives, the official players body’s chief executive Tom Parsons has been given a strong mandate to oppose the proposal by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to disband the four deciders.

The CCCC have explained that some counties in Connacht, Leinster and Ulster drawn in preliminary provincial rounds and reach a league final may have a one-week turnaround from one competition to the other.

The new Sam Maguire Cup and Tailteann Cup structures mean there are more championship matchdays – the round-robin qualifiers in both competitions as well as preliminary quarter-finals.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Kerry chairman Patrick O’Sullivan said the league deciders should remain seeing as the CCCC envisaged they would be part of the GAA inter-county season when they changed the All-Ireland SFC format and it was voted on at Congress earlier this year.

“When this plan for the championship was devised, the league finals were part of the calendar and now all of a sudden it is realised there is a problem with the schedule and something has to be removed,” he said.

