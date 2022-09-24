Weekend GAA in Cork: Newtownshandrum looking to halt Barrs' double charge 

Saturday

Cork Senior AHC semi-final: Bride Rovers v Fr O’Neill’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (M Maher), 7.30pm

Beaten finalists in 2020 and 21, Fr O’Neill’s have unfinished business with this grade, especially when they were not at full strength for last year’s final defeat to Kanturk. As ever, their charge will be led by Declan Dalton, Billy Dunne, Ger Millerick, Kevin O’Sullivan, and Mark O’Keeffe, players Bride Rovers must not allow to cut loose.

Of course, the Rathcormac men have their own collection of match-winners in Adam Walsh, Brian Roche, and Cillian Tobin. Fr O’Neill’s had four to spare when these two clashed in the 2020 semi-final. That’s how we see it panning out again.

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s.

Cork Premier IHC semi-final: Inniscarra v Ballinhassig, Cloughduv (N O’Neill), 4pm

From failing to make the knockout stages in 2020 and 21, Inniscarra finished the group phase as the top-ranked group winner. The performances of Fergal O’Leary, Owen McCarthy, Sean O’Donoghue, and Colm Casey will have a significant bearing on whether their upturn in fortunes stretches to county final involvement. This is where Ballinhassig fell last year.

Young Darragh O’Sullivan, Evan Cullinane, Ger Collins, and Conor Desmond can ensure the fence is safely crossed on this occasion.

Verdict: Ballinhassig

Cork Premier IHC semi-final: Castlelyons v Castlemartyr, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Scanlon), 5.45pm

Is it to be a third successive PIHC final appearance for Castlelyons or a first premier intermediate final at the first attempt for 2021 Intermediate A champions Castlemartyr. There is talk that Castlelyons have flown home Anthony Spillane from Dubai. And could Colm Barry also feature for them, injury having sidelined the defender in recent week? Castlemartyr’s spine, featuring as it does Darragh Moran, Ciarán Joyce, Brian Lawton, Mike Kelly, and Joe Stack, is very strong.

Verdict: Castlemartyr.

Cork Intermediate AHC semi-final: Dungourney v Sarsfields, Carrigtwohill (D Daly), 3.30pm

Sars won by the minimum when these two met in the group stages last year. Beaten finalists in 2021, Sars’ second team will at the very least want to get back to the stage where they came up short. Their average winning margin in the group stages was an impressive 13 points. Dungourney, who have that extra quarter-final game under their belt, will look to Jack Leahy, Shane Hegarty, and Ryan Denny for scores and that defining touch of class they hope will take them into the final.

Verdict: Dungourney

Cork Premier JHC semi-final: Ballygiblin v Russell Rovers, Ballynoe (B Barry Murphy), 3.30pm

A meeting of the 2019 and 2021 junior champions. If Ballygiblin are to continue in their push for back-to-back promotions, they will need to limit the impact of Russell Rovers’ chief marksmen Josh Beausang and Brian Hartnett.

Verdict: Ballygiblin

Cork Premier JHC semi-final: Kilbrittain v Tracton, Ballinspittle (B Sweeney), 4pm

This is a repeat of last year’s lower intermediate semi-final, which Kilbrittain won with nine to spare. Ronan Walsh accounted for 2-11 of the 2-19 Tracton hit in their quarter-final win over Milford. While a superb individual haul by Walsh, it points to an over-reliance on one player that won’t serve them well here, if replicated.

Verdict: Kilbrittain

TOMORROW

Cork Premier SHC semi-final: Erin’s Own v Blackrock, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C O’Regan), 2pm

There have been injury concerns surrounding Erin’s Own goalkeeper Shay Bowen and half-back Stephen Cronin, the latter believed to be more of a doubt. Given the age profile of Martin Bowen’s team, and high milage on the clock, maybe the four-week break since their last outing might have suited them perfectly. They need more than Eoghan Murphy and Robbie O’Flynn making their presence felt on the scoresheet.

2020 champions Blackrock have been scraping through games without setting the place alight. That, though, is the trademark of this Rockies side; they are so difficult to put away.

Their attack, if it clicks, could dismantle Erin’s Own. In Tadhg Deasy, Alan Connolly, Robbie Cotter, and Michael O’Halloran, the Glounthaune men have their plate full. We’ve tossed around this verdict in our head all week. Having sided with Erin Own’s for so long, we’ve jumped ship at the 11th hour.

Verdict: Blackrock

Cork Premier SHC semi-final: St Finbarr’s v Newtownshandrum, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C Lyons), 4pm

Jack Cahalane came off injured for the Castlehaven footballers last Saturday, but he will feature for the Barrs. Cahalane is one of the younger Barrs brigade that Newtown will look to unsettle through sheer physicality and the in-your-face-tenacity that did for the Glen. Conor Cahalane could be the man to sacrifice his own game in order to clamp down on Newtown centre-back Tim O’Mahony and prevent the usual scattering of booming points O’Mahony typically arrows over from his own half. The Barrs will also need to plan for Cathal Naughton’s roving role, his 0-4 against the Glen a timely reminder of what he remains capable of.

If the Barrs’ more experienced men can offer enough of a guiding hand to their teenage crew, they’ll end the club’s 29-year-wait for a final appearance.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Previews: Eoghan Cormican