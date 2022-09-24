GAA previews: Action-packed weekend as county championships nationwide heat up 

Saturday.

Armagh SFC quarter-finals.

Granemore v Mullaghbawn, Crossmaglen 1.30pm.

Both teams came through tight scrapes last day out and Mullaghbawn may just have the edge again having beat last year’s champions. Verdict: Mullaghbawn.

Ballymacnab v Maghery Seán MacDiarmada, Athletic Grounds 6pm.

The 2020 winners should have enough to progress to the quarter-finals. Verdict: Maghery Seán MacDiarmada.

Antrim SFC semi-final.

Erins Own, Cargin v Creggan Kickhams, Dunsilly Pitch 1 5pm.

Defending champions Creggan know they’re facing an accomplished side here who will be itching to get back to winning ways after the three-in-a-row. Verdict: Erins Own, Cargin.

Carlow SFC semi-final.

Rathvilly v Palatine, Netwatch Cullen Park 7:30pm.

Palatine will be looking for a first final appearance since 2019 but Rathvilly have the same bounce in their step as last year. Verdict: Rathvilly.

Cavan SFC quarter-final replay.

Cavan Gaels v Gowna, Kingspan Breffni 8:15pm.

Verdict: Cavan Gaels.

Clare SHC quarter-finals.

Cratloe v Newmarket-on-Fergus, Cusack Park 3pm.

A repeat of the 2012 final which Newmarket won but if Cratloe’s focus is right they should progress. Verdict: Cratloe.

Sixmilebridge v Wolfe Tones, Cusack Park 5pm.

There’s no doubting how seasoned Sixmilebridge and they have to be stout if Aron Shanagher is in the mood. Verdict: Sixmilebridge.

Donegal SFC semi-final.

Kilcar v St Eunans, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill 8pm.

A difficult week for the great St Eunans club with the loss of two Devenney family members. The champions will give a show but Kilcar could be in a better frame of mind. Verdict: Kilcar.

BATTLE: Ryan McHugh of Kilcar in action against Kevin Kealy, left, and Peter Devine of St Eunan's. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Kildare SFC semi-final.

Athy v Clane, St Conleth’s Park 4pm.

The roll of honour table toppers Clane haven’t reached a final since 1998. They have a chance here as Kevin Feely is injured for Athy but the men in red to advance. Verdict: Athy.

Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals.

Tullaroan v Erin’s Own, UPMC Nowlan Park 2:30pm.

The revival in Tullaroan’s fortunes these last few years has been warming and they can take another step today. Verdict: Tullaroan.

Bennettsbridge v James Stephens, UPMC Nowlan Park 4:15pm.

Not often The Village are such outsiders but new Laois manager Willie Maher is getting plenty of the Bridge men thus far. Verdict: Bennettsbridge.

Longford SFC semi-final.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Dromard, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 5:45pm.

It’s difficult to see the reigning champions denied a final berth here. Verdict: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s.

Meath SHC semi-final.

Trim v Kildalkey, Páirc Tailteann 5:30pm.

Toss of a coin between these two but the 2022 winners to shade it. Verdict: Kildalkey.

Tipperary SHC quarter-finals.

Drom-Inch v Loughmore-Castleiney, FBD Semple Stadium 4pm Live RTÉ.

The first Tipperary last-eight senior hurling game gets the live TV treatment and in-form Seamus Callanan will be out to show he is still one of the best in the business at the age of 34. That said, champions Loughmore are the better-balanced group. Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney.

Westmeath SFC semi-final.

St Loman’s v Killucan, TEG Cusack Park 4pm.

Killucan will find life difficult against John Heslin and Co. Verdict: St Loman’s.

Sunday.

Antrim SFC semi-final.

Roger Casements, Portglenone v St Mary’s, Aghagallon, Dunsilly Pitch 1 5:00pm.

St Mary’s will be fancied to return to the final stage for the second year running. Verdict: St Mary’s, Aghagallon.

Armagh SFC quarter-finals.

Killeavy St Moninna v Clan na Gael, Pearse Óg Park 1:30pm.

Killeavy were handsome winners in the opening game but this is a step up for a promising team. Verdict: Clan na Gael.

Naomh Pádraig, Dromintee v Crossmaglen Rangers, Athletic Grounds 6pm.

Having lost the last two finals, Crossmaglen should have plenty of cut about them in this championship. Verdict: Crossmaglen Rangers.

LEADER: Crossmaglen Rangers Armagh star Rian O'Neill. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Carlow SFC semi-final.

Mount Leinster Rangers v Tinryland, Netwatch Cullen Park 7:45pm.

The south Carlow men are showing they are a decent dual club but beating Tinryland may be a challenge that is beyond them. Verdict: Tinryland.

Cavan SFC quarter-final replay.

Mullahoran v Ramor United, Kingspan Breffni 12:30pm.

Verdict: Ramor United.

Clare SHC quarter-finals.

Ballyea v Clooney-Quin, Cusack Park 12pm.

A shootout between Tony Kelly and Peter Duggan would make for good viewing but the result should be in Kelly and Ballyea’s favour. Verdict: Ballyea.

Éire Óg v Inagh-Kilnamona, Cusack Park 2.30pm Live TG4.

No surprise TG4 have picked this one as it should be one of, if not the tightest of the four Clare quarter-finals. The slightest of nods in the Ennis men’s favour. Verdict: Éire Óg.

Derry SHC final.

Slaughtneil v Kevin Lynch Hurling Club, Owenbeg 3pm.

Having lost the last three finals to Slaughtneil, the Dungiven outfit surely have plenty of motivation but Slaughtneil have a great knack of staying one step ahead, even if injured Brendan Rogers will be a big loss. Verdict: Slaughtneil.

Donegal SFC semi-final.

Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Conaill, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill 4pm.

Two teams who know how to get things done as much as it mightn’t be all that pretty on the eye. Age might finally have crept up with Gaoth Dobhair but it should go to the wire. Verdict: Naomh Conaill.

Dublin SHC quarter-finals.

Ballyboden St Endas v Lucan Sarsfields, Parnell Park 2:15pm.

Ballyboden have long had the measure of the west Dublin side and while they haven’t been convincing at times this year they can prevail. Verdict: Ballyboden St Enda’s.

St Vincents v Na Fianna, Parnell Park 4pm.

Na Fianna are progressing at rate of knots and can make another move towards a second successive final. Verdict: Na Fianna.

Kildare SHC final.

Maynooth v Naas, St Conleth’s Park 3:30pm.

A first senior hurling final for Maynooth since 1943 but there will be no sentimentality in Naas’ approach as they are gunning for the four-in-a-row. Verdict: Naas.

Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals.

Dicksboro v Mullinavat, UPMC Nowlan Park 2pm.

Dicksboro are continuing to produce promising young players and there is a good sprinkling of them in the senior group. Verdict: Dicksboro.

Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks, UPMC Nowlan Park 3:45pm.

At this stage, Ballyhale Shamrocks are experts in timing not just in games but knowing when to turn it on in the championship. They won’t be foiled here. Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

STAR: TJ Reid of Shamrocks Ballyhale during the Kilkenny County Senior Club Hurling Championship Round 1 match between Shamrocks Ballyhale and Glenmore at UPMC Nowlan Park. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Laois SFC semi-finals.

Courtwood v O’Dempsey’s, MW Hire O’Moore Park 2pm.

Courtwood are a proud group but O’Dempsey’s shouldn’t have too much trouble getting by them. Verdict: O’Dempsey’s.

Portarlington v Portlaoise, MW Hire O’Moore Park 3:45pm.

There has been a real changing of the guard between these two in recent times and while it’s a major weekend for The Town with Zach Tuohy lining out in an AFL Grand Final they may not have too much joy here. Verdict: Portarlington.

Longford SFC semi-final.

Colmcille v Longford Slashers, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 5:30pm.

A first final since 2008 beckons for Colmcille if they had beat the traditional power. They should. Verdict: Colmcille.

Louth SFC semi-finals.

Naomh Máirtín v Ardee St Mary’s, Darver Pitch 1 2pm.

Ardee were four points inferior in the 2020 final but if any team is going to stop Naomh Máirtín from doing the three-in-a-row it’s likely them. Verdict: Ardee St Mary’s.

Newtown Blues v Geraldines Clan na Gael, Dundalk 5pm.

The Drogheda men have the easier side of the draw and can return to the final for the first time in three years. Verdict: Newtown Blues.

Meath SHC semi-final.

Kiltale v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann 3:30pm.

Ratoath has plenty of young talent in their ranks. However, this could be a day for the old dogs of war. Verdict: Kiltale.

Monaghan SFC quarter-finals.

Truagh Gaels v Ballybay Pearse Brothers, Scotstown 1:30pm.

A good contest in prospect but there is enough experience in the Ballybay group to see this one through. Verdict: Ballybay Pearse Brothers.

Scotstown v Latton, Clontibret 4:30pm.

A Latton victory would be a monumental shot and it doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Verdict: Scotstown.

Offaly SFC final.

Tullamore v Rhode, O'Connor Park, 4:15pm Live TG4.

A third straight final between these two and considering what they have delivered these past couple of seasons, including a replay, there should be a good crowd in Tullamore. The home side squeezed by at the second time of asking last year but Rhode, infused by the evergreen McNamees, have not lost consecutive finals since the late 1970s. Verdict: Rhode.

TALISMAN: Rhode and Offaly footballer Niall McNamee. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tipperary SHC quarter-finals.

JK Brackens v Upperchurch-Drombane, FBD Semple Stadium 2pm.

JK Brackens will be looking to put their football disappointment behind them and manager Eamonn Corcoran will harness that pain but it’s going to be a close one. Verdict: JK Brackens.

Kiladangan v Clonoulty-Rossmore, FBD Semple Stadium 3:45pm.

The 2020 winners are heavily expected to make the last four but they won’t be given anything easy by a Clonoulty-Rossmore side full of character. Verdict: Kiladangan.

Westmeath SFC semi-final.

The Downs v Tyrrellspass, TEG Cusack Park 4pm.

It’s 16 years since The Downs last featured in a final compared to two for Tyrrellspass but the form guide indicates the former can end that famine. Verdict: The Downs.

Wicklow SHC final.

Bray Emmets v Glenealy, Aughrim 3:30pm.

These two go at it again having locked horns at this stage last year when Bray Emmets were five-point victors. Glenealy will be sharp but not enough to stop Emmets’ four-in-a-row tilt. Verdict: Bray Emmets.