Galway apply for inclusion in Munster or Leinster MHC from next year 

Galway have formally applied to be included in one of the provincial minor hurling championships from next year.

The county have written to Croke Park seeking to participate in either Leinster or Munster U17 competition having previously had a request to join the Leinster MHC turned down by the eastern province in 2016.

Galway don't have a preference for either Leinster or Munster, only that being isolated is no longer fair or suitable to their under-age hurlers as they seek more guaranteed games.

Galway are fourth in the all-time All-Ireland minor roll of honour but they have undoubtedly been the strongest team in the U17/U18 grade since the turn of the century. Of their 14 titles, 11 of them have been claimed in the past 24 seasons. Kilkenny and Tipperary are next best with five each.

This past season, Galway entered the competition following the completion of the Leinster and Munster competition, joining the provincial runners-up in a round-robin quarter-final group, which they topped before being beaten by would-be winners Tipperary in the semi-final.

The same format existed in 2018 and ‘19 and prior to that from 1997 they played a knock-out quarter-final game against provincial runners-up or the Ulster champions. In 2021, they started the campaign at the All-Ireland semi-final stage as the championship was run off on a shortened timeframe due to the pandemic. That structure was largely in place prior to ‘97.

Galway have been a part of the U21/U20 Leinster championship since 2018 when 72% of Special Congress supported the motion for their inclusion along with Ulster teams. Offaly had countered with a proposal for Galway to join Munster but it received little backing.

The county won the Leinster U21 championship in their first year in it and again last year. The current minor quarter-final round-robin format, which provides Galway with a second game, was also introduced at that gathering.

In September 2008, Galway voted in favour of joining the Leinster senior hurling championship. A Special Congress the following month endorsed the move and the Tribesmen along with Antrim competed for the Bob O’Keeffe Cup the following season before Galway won it for the first time in 2012. They have won it on two further occasions in 2017 and ‘18.

Galway have no plans to look for their clubs to enter either of the provincial club championships. Their senior hurling final this year is not due to take place until November 20, when Leinster and Munster club championships will be under way.