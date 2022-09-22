'It is impossible' vs. 'It is manageable': The dual debate can hinge on whether you're winning

Dual clubs unhappy with the current fixture schedule in Cork have not been behind the door in making their voices heard this month or last.

First up to the pulpit was Newcestown, their football manager Tim Buckley announcing in mid-August that the club would have to prioritise one code over the other going forward as the current roster of six championship games in seven weeks was “impossible”.

Newcestown have one of the biggest dual crossovers of any Cork club, up to 13 players starting for both their hurlers and footballers this season. And so when injury perpetrated their camp like a bad dose of Covid, sidelining players left, right, and centre, results in both codes fell off a cliff.

The hurlers ended up bottom of their Senior A championship group, while the footballers were relegated from the Premier Senior ranks just last Saturday.

“For us as a dual club playing six matches in seven weeks, as a club we will have to sit down and make a decision which game we are going to play going forward because it is impossible,” said Buckley following the footballers’ Round 2 draw with Clonakilty last month.

“It is very difficult on the dual club. And there are very little dual clubs doing it. The rest of them are only paying lip service to hurling. The county board have to give us a break.”

The club who sent them packing from Cork football’s top tier, Éire Óg, is another with a sizable cohort of dual operators – nine players started both of their relegation play-off games in Premier Senior football and Premier Intermediate hurling.

Éire Óg survived on both fronts, but football manager Harry O’Reilly bemoaned the burdensome league and championship schedule his dual players had to navigate.

“The whole year has shown that it’s going to be really hard for dual clubs in the future. The way the leagues are structured with 18 weeks in-a-row, you’re knackered before you even get to the championship,” O’Reilly remarked after last weekend’s relegation play-off win.

Billy Hennessy is one of five dual players who holds first-team status for the St Finbarr’s hurlers and footballers. He, like the Newcestown and Éire Óg lads, played six championship group games in seven weeks.

The hurlers’ subsequent quarter-final brought his workload to seven games in eight weeks, with this Sunday’s semi-final against Newtownshandrum marking game number eight in 10 weeks. The following weekend’s football semi-final against Castlehaven will hike it up to nine in 11 weeks.

Doable?

“At this stage, we are accustomed to it. It is manageable,” says Hennessy. “There is good co-operation between the two teams. We take it week-by-week, so the next match is the focus, and it’s as simple as that. After every match we regroup and turn focus to the next match, so over the last few years we are well accustomed to it and we are always prepared as best as we could be.

“Getting the bye to the football semi-final was very advantageous to us. It gives the dual players a chance to recover and do a bit more technical training, rather than going into another match.”

Going week-to-week is of course made easier when you are landing into training on a Tuesday evening having scored yet another win the previous weekend. Where Newcestown and Éire Óg between them won just one championship game across the two codes this year, the Barrs dual players are seven games unbeaten.

“Winning is a habit, definitely, losing is as well,” Hennessy continued. “When you are winning, you have a bit of momentum. It kinda brings the group together as well in more of a social sense, everybody is buying into a positive atmosphere.

“It does make training more enjoyable when you are winning and you’d be nearly relishing the next challenge, as well, to see how far you can take it.”

Victory over Newtownshandrum would end the club’s 29-year-wait for involvement in the little All-Ireland, by far the longest the Togher club has ever gone without contesting a Cork hurling final.

The team seeking to bridge that gap is loaded with youngsters. Of the 17 players manager Ger Cunningham used in the quarter-final win over Douglas, eight are aged 21 or younger.

“They have definitely revitalised the panel,” says team captain Hennessy of the younger brigade. “They are used to winning matches; they won a minor championship, they won an U21 championship. They have brought new life to the panel. It has brought the older fellas on, as well.

“We have all upped it in training because we see the standard has been raised. We have got a very good mix of age profiles and it is about trying to bring it all together, and I think we are improving every time we go out.”