Matching Tadhg Kennelly not a priority for title 'obsessed' Zach Tuohy

Zach Tuohy insists it’s not a motivation of his to join Tadhg Kennelly as the second-ever Irishman to claim an AFL Premiership.

As the Portlaoise native makes a 250th AFL appearance in Saturday’s Grand Final against Kennelly’s old club Sydney Swans, his Geelong Cats team-mate and Kennelly’s fellow Irishman Mark O’Connor also has a chance of claiming a medal should he be picked in the matchday squad of 23.

But for Tuohy it’s become “an obsession” in recent years with winning the sport’s highest team honour, not the distinction of emulating Kennelly that is inspiring Tuohy.

“Being potentially the second Irishman to win a premiership doesn’t make the day any more or less significant for me,” the 32-year-old told “The Geelong Advertiser”. “It’s a grand final, it’s a premiership medal on the line, it’s significant enough.

“It would be nice to join Tadhg, but trying to join him isn’t driving me, it’s winning the premiership with my team-mates and Mark O’Connor, being Irish as well, that’s what I want.”

Tuohy, who along with Geelong and O’Connor lost the Grand Final to Richmond in 2020, continued: “The premiership has only become an obsession for me in the latter part of my career the closer we’ve got to it as a team.”

Only the second Irishman to reach 200 AFL appearances after the late Jim Stynes, Tuohy understandably doesn’t want to pay too much attention to his 250th game accomplishment this week. This weekend will mark his 130th for Geelong after he lined out 120 times for Carlton prior to his switch at the end of 2016.

“I used to play with Setanta Ó hAilpín (in Carlton) and he said if you could get to 100 as an Irish player that’s a pretty stellar career. I hope the celebrations of the 250th get lost in the week a little bit. It does make it a little extra special for my family, there’s no denying that, but clearly there’s bigger fish to fry than my 250th. So providing we get the job done I’ll look back and be pretty lucky to get to play in the game in a grand final.”

It will be only the second time a player has reached the 250 mark in the Grand Final, former Hawthorn and International Rules captain Luke Hodge doing so in the 2014 showdown when he also claimed a winning medal and the Norm Smith man-of-the-match award.

Geelong have reached the knock-out stages in all of Tuohy’s five seasons there and after losing the 2020 decider and preliminary finals (semi-finals) in 2019 and ‘21, his appetite is fierce. Winning honours is why he made the transfer from Carlton.

“The allure of success was the most significant factor for me. It’s pretty well documented that Geelong has put its people in positions to succeed. With that comes the risk of criticism if you don’t quite get there, and we know that and I’m fine to take on that risk.”

Saturday’s final takes place in the Melbourne Cricket Grounds and will start at 5.30am Irish time.