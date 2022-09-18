Thomas Davis reach semis after comprehensive win over Castleknock

THOMAS DAVIS 1-12 CASTLEKNOCK 0-5

Thomas Davis are a step closer to a second Dublin SFC final appearance in three years after this comprehensive victory over a disappointing Castleknock.

Eoin Conroy’s 42nd minute goal sealed their resounding win, pushing them seven points ahead and well beyond the reach of a Castleknock side who were struggling to keep up with them as early as the first quarter.

Conor Guilfoyle was electric for Thomas Davis and helped himself to three points, two of them coming in the final quarter when Castleknock’s challenge was fading.

Ciarán Kilkenny, who was shepherded impressively by Gavin Carruth for most of the game, was a peripheral figure for long swathes and Castleknock were made to pay for a raft of wides and shots that dropped short.

Their two first-half points to Thomas Davis’ seven was an indicator of their troubles and their lack of cut was just as obvious in the second half. Ger McDermottroe had a day to forget in front of the sticks and was black carded to add to his woes as was his team-mate Tom Quinn late on.

Having also seen off St Judes recently, Davis will go into the semi-finals full of optimism and Ciarán Farrelly’s side look one of the best drilled teams remaining in the competition. Cian Murphy and Fionn Murray were livewires throughout and as diligent in ensuring Davis’ kept their shape as they were going forward.

In the 45th minute, Kilkenny did come the closest to finding the net for Castleknock but goalkeeper Robert Crilly touched enough on the ball to keep it out. At the other end, Davis’ full-back Eoin Lambert had been kept out early in the second half.

Guilfoyle also had a goal attempt saved in the opening minute but the sharpness of their attack was a sign of things to come for the Kiltipper Road team. After Fionn Murray and McDermottroe swapped scores, Thomas Davis scored five points on the bounce as they devoured Castleknock’s kick-out.

Guilfoyle was on the scoreboard in the eighth minute and after Conroy converted in the 11th minute Thomas Davis pressed on the restart and Rob Shaw was forced to foul Adam Waddick.

Seán Farrelly glided over a fine effort in the 19th minute and the green and yellow swarmed up on Morven Connolly’s kick-out, gained possession and Cian Murphy put his team five clear.

Hitting six wides and two short in the first half, Castleknock were grateful for Shaw’s 20th minute point but Eoin Kirby cancelled it out a few minutes later.

Thomas Davis were constantly in Castleknock’s faces and their aggression largely reaped dividends but Ryan Deegan was made to pay for over-exuberance before half-time and was sent to the sin bin. And yet they were only able to post a solitary point as they had the numerical advantage.

Scorers for Thomas Davis: F Murray (0-4, 3 frees, 1 45); E Conroy (1-1); C Guilfoyle (0-3); S Farrelly, C Murphy, E Kirby, A Waddick (0-1 each).

Scorers for Castleknock: G McDermottroe (free), R Shaw, T McDaniel, K Stephenson, E O’Brien (0-1 each).

THOMAS DAVIS: R Crilly; A Shorten, A Fallon, G Carruth; E Lambert, S Kennedy, C Murphy; A Waddick, R Deegan; D Keogh, E Conroy, S Farrelly; C Guilfoyle, E Kirby, F Murray.

Subs for Thomas Davis: C Sallier for E Lambert (50); O Kelly for G Carruth (54); S Reilly for C Guilfoyle (56); K Young-Byrne for D Keogh (60).

CASTLEKNOCK: M Connolly; N Millmore, E O’Brien, C Murphy; T Quinn; S Boland, R Shaw, S Boland, T Shields; S Forker, D Warnock; B Galvin, G McDermottroe; C Kilkenny, T McDaniel, E Sawyer.

Subs for Castleknock: K Kindlon for B Galvin (41); K Stephenson for S Forker (46); P Burke for N Millmore (52); C Chawke for E Sawyer (53); S O’Carroll for T McDaniel (56).

Referee: G McCormack (Naomh Barróg).