Goal-hungry Ballincollig turn on the style

Ballincollig 4-11 Carbery 1-15

Although only eight weeks in the rearview mirror, it seems like a lifetime ago now when Ballincollig managed just six points on the afternoon of their championship opener.

We make reference to that truly miserable 0-6 total, half of which were frees, because the tallies they’ve since posted have been on a different stratosphere to their measly, measly offering when going down to Mallow.

Podsie O’Mahony’s men improved to 1-13 when sharing the spoils with Douglas in Round 2, before stepping up again to kick 4-14 to comfortably overcome Mallow and sneak into the knockout stages of the Cork football championship.

As afternoon stretched into evening at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday, Ballincollig’s sprightly young attack was busy raising another four green flags to propel the club into the last four of the championship for the first time since 2016.

Nemo Rangers boss Paul O’Donovan, whose dislike for blanket defences you can read elsewhere on these pages, needn’t worry about their semi-final opponents putting every man, woman, and child behind the ball, as Clonakilty and Rosscarbery did in previous rounds. This Ballincollig team are out to play football, and when they happen upon a rhythm, as they did in the third quarter here, they are hard to stop.

Actually, thinking back, the last time Ballincollig and Nemo met in championship, the 2020 quarter-final, we were treated to a most open game of football that produced five goals (all of which belonged to Nemo). Expect similarly flowing fare in a fortnight.

Ballincollig’s latest four-goal exploits were divided evenly among inside forwards Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy. Dorgan kicked his two in the opening 11 minutes, both from the penalty spot, while Murphy’s brace arrived within six minutes of each other midway through the second half.

And if Dorgan’s pair provided Ballincollig with a firm foothold in proceedings, Murphy’s two put them out of sight.

Trailing by 2-6 to 1-6 at the break, Carbery’s two most impactful performers - Brian O’Driscoll and Ruairi Deane - had the division back within the minimum, 2-7 to 1-9, on 38 minutes. No closer would they come, though, as Murphy and Ballincollig reeled off 2-3 without reply in a six-minute spell to open up a 10-point advantage.

Murphy’s first was a rebound effort after Carbery ‘keeper Cian Ryan had done well to keep out Liam O’Connell’s initial effort. His second and his team’s fourth, when he cut through the centre, summed up the greater ease at which Ballincollig came by scores compared to their opponents.

In between these two green flags, Dorgan and Murphy both kicked points, the pair accounting for 4-7 of their team’s 4-11 tally.

Carbery’s Brian O’Driscoll threw over four on the bounce in the final quarter to bring his personal tally to 0-7 and the deficit back to six, but there was never any danger of Ballincollig being caught.

Dorgan, as mentioned, had them off to a flier when converting a second minute penalty following a foul on Liam O’Connell.

To be fair to Carbery, they responded with 1-3 without answer - Deane with the goal – to nudge 1-3 to 1-1 in front. It was to prove, however, the sole occasion they would lead this enjoyable quarter-final, Dorgan’s second converted penalty shoving the winners back in front.

There’s an exciting blend to this Ballincollig team, the experience provided by Noel Galvin, Liam Jennings, and the Kielys contrasting nicely with the exuberance and almost fearlessness of the younger brigade.

They will work Nemo, there’s nothing surer.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (2-4, 2-0 pen, 0-1 free); D Murphy (2-3); D O’Mahony (0-2); L Fahy, L O’Connell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery: B O’Driscoll (0-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘45); R Deane (1-4, 0-3 frees); P O’Driscoll (0-2); G O’Callaghan, Keith O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Ballincollig: C Walsh; G O’Donoghue, N Galvin, L Jennings; L Fahy, H Aherne, C Kiely; E Cooke, S Kiely; S Dore, L O’Connell, D O’Mahony; D Dorgan, C Dorgan, D Murphy.

Subs: P O’Neill for Cooke (36); J O’Connor for Dore, S Wills for D Dorgan (both 52); S Dore for O’Neill (55, inj); P Kelly for Jennings (57).

Carbery: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), B Murphy (St Colum’s), D Twomey (Ballinascarthy); K O’Brien (Gabriel Rangers), B Everard (St Mary’s), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), C O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh), A Hayes (St James); R Deane (Bantry), Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh), Keith O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers).

Subs: R Hourihane (Kilmacabea) for Murphy (33); K Keohane (Kilmeen) for O’Callaghan, S Thornton (Bantry) for O’Brien, J O’Regan (Gabriel Rangers) for Ryan (all 46); S Daly (Radal Óg) for K O’Driscoll (51).

Referee: C Dineen.