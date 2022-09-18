Galway SHC: St Thomas' winning streak brought to shuddering halt

St Thomas’, bidding for a fifth Galway SHC title this year, saw a 22-match unbeaten run come to an end when Turloughmore turned on the style in a group match to oust them by 2-23 to 0-14.

The champions will still be involved in the knockout stages of the complex 24-team championship, but this was a statement victory from a Turloughmore side looking for their first crown since 1985, having enjoyed a lot of underage success in recent years.

Turloughmore managed to draw with St Thomas’ during that 22-match unbeaten run three years ago, but this was a first loss since Liam Mellows defeated the champions in a group game in April 2019.

Notably, St Thomas’ came back to defeat Liam Mellows in the 2019 final and they may yet get a chance for revenge against Turloughmore, having defeated them in the county final two years ago.

Sean Loftus, who could feature in Henry Shefflin’s Galway plans next year, continued his superb form with a haul of 1-12, the goal coming from a penalty just before the break after Tom Quirke had also hit the net two minutes earlier.

That left Turloughmore ahead by 2-10 to 0-8 at the break and the champions of the past four years never looked like catching them.

St Thomas’ will now face Clarinbridge in the final group game with both sides hoping to avoid having to play a preliminary quarter-final. Turloughmore meet Sarsfields in the same group with the winners going directly into the last eight.

Ger Farragher’s late point for Castlegar denied Clarinbridge victory in a 1-24 apiece draw. Clarinbridge have now won two and drawn two, but this was Castlegar’s first point and they are out of contention.

Sarsfields remain in contention after an impressive 3-17 to 0-12 win over a Killimordaly side who fell to their fourth successive loss and had county player Brian Concannon red-carded in the closing stages. Kevin Cooney, Alex Connaire and Jeffrey Lawless got the goals for the first team to win successive All-Ireland club hurling titles.

Loughrea maintained their 100% record when they defeated Cappataggle by 1-23 to 0-18. They were level at 0-12 apiece at the break but Loughrea pulled away after the restart and never looked back once Neil Keary hit the only goal of the game.

Tommy Larkins secured a third win to remain firmly in contention going into the knockout stages when goals from Gerard Kelly, Cian Duggan, Conor Gardiner and Jason Flynn helped them to an impressive 4-16 to 0-16 win over Craughwell. Gort beat Kilconieron by 2-29 to 0-13 in a clash where both sides had lost all three games, while Moycullen made it four wins in a row when a late goal from Kevin O’Donovan snatched a 3-20 to 2-22 win over Kilnadeema/Leitrim.

They are operating in Senior B where only the two group winners qualify for the preliminary quarter-finals, with Joe Canning’s Portumna remaining on course for the other spot when they too chalked up their fourth victory with 3-21 to 2-16 triumph over Mullagh after trailing by 2-10 to 0-9 at the break.

Another side to have previously tasted All-Ireland glory, Athenry, went down by 0-20 to 0-12 to Oranmore/Maree and are out of contention, but 2017 champions Liam Mellows beat Padraig Pearses by 1-19 to 0-16 with Jack Forde getting the goal to stay in the hunt, while Ardrahan’s 2-19 to 1-18 win over Ahscragh/Fohenagh also keeps their hopes alive.

Beagh ensured their senior status with a 1-15 to 1-19 win over Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry.