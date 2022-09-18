O'Donovan Rossa book semi-final spot after win over Dohenys

Bon Secours Cork SAFC

O’Donovan Rossa 0-13 Dohenys 0-8

Dylan Hourihane’s standout second half performance earned O’Donovan Rossa a Bon Secours Cork SAFC semi-final date with St Michael’s at the expense of Dohenys on Sunday afternoon.

A west Cork local derby blighted by poor shooting saw the Skibbereen club return to the Cork SAFC penultimate round for the first time in two years.

“It was a typical Skibb performance, it gave me about five heart attacks and, as you know, I had heart surgery last year,” O’Donovan Rossa manager Gene O’Donovan said.

“Team, that’s what we are trying to get into the players heads, t-e-a-m. There were no individuals won it for us out there today. They played as a team. Fellas came off the bench and we played as a team.”

In a quarter-final that rarely rose above the ordinary in standard, a large attendance was treated to an entertaining second half amid unseasonably warm weather.

A more fluid O’Donovan Rossa proved too much for Dohenys who worked hard but managed six points from open play. That said, the victors require a much improved performance if perennial challengers St Michael’s are to be overcome in the semi-finals.

A pair of Kevin Davis points handed Skibbereen an early lead. Dohenys levelled matters when Mark Quinn and Gavin Farr (free) found their range.

Plenty of positive approach work was blighted by poor shooting at either end during a forgettable first thirty minutes.

O’Donovan Rossa moved 0-4 to 0-2 ahead courtesy of Rory Byrne and Kevin Davis (mark). Keith White and Davis (free) exchanged scores after Skibb’s Mark Collins saw a fisted effort rebound off the crossbar. Rory Byrne concluded the scoring and handed Rossa’s a three-point interval advantage.

Dylan Hourihane made his presence felt immediately after the restart and went on to kick four sublime points.

Last year’s county semi-finalists Dohenys' best chance of bridging a gap to a more clinical opponent arrived following a debatable penalty decision after 45 minutes.

It was 0-10 to 0-6 when Jerry McCarthy strode forward only to see his spot kick and rebound attempts superbly thwarted by goalkeeper Ryan Price.

A Colm O’Shea effort from wide on the right reduced the deficit to a goal but once again O’Donovan Rossa responded. Dylan Hourihane scored a cracking effort from a tight angle and although Mark Buckley landed a free, a brace of Kevin Davis frees cemented Rossa’s five-point win.

“It’s all about timing and recovering from any injuries,” Gene O’Donovan commented looking ahead to his club’s county semi-final.

“Recovery is going to be huge this week, can we get the boys back up and running. We were there (semi-finals) a couple of years ago against Éire Óg.

“These boys are hurting because of the comments and stuff being said about them. They have underachieved and they know that. They will take it from me but not from outside the camp.

“We are really looking forward to the next day out against St Michael’s. They (O’Donovan Rossa) didn’t all perform out there today; they know it themselves. So, there are two or three that need to step it up again.”

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis 0-6 (0-1 mark, 0-3 frees), D Hourihane 0-4, R Byrne 0-2 and D Shannon 0-1 (0-1 mark).

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley 0-3 (0-1 free), G Farr 0-2 (0-1 free), M Quinn, K White and C O’Shea 0-1 each.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, B Minihane; M Collins, P Crowley, K Hurley; R Byrne, D Óg Hodnett; T Hegarty, N Daly, E Connolly; D Hourihane, D Shannon, K Davis (captain).

Subs: B Crowley for T Hegarty (ht), P O’Neill for D O’Donovan (48), T Hegarty for N Daly (59), O Lucey for K Hurley (62).

DOHENYS: S Daly; J Farrell, C Barry, D Rice; J Collins, J McCarthy, B O’Donovan; C O’Donovan, J Kelly (captain); M Quinn, F Herlihy, E Lavers; G Farr, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: S Daly for D Rice (4, inj), D Collins for S Daly (ht, inj), C O’Shea for G Farr (43), R Coakley for J Collins (51), A O’Donovan for M Quinn (55).

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).