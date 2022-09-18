Boherbue have one to spare over Adrigole in game for the ages

A Jerry O’Connor point after an epic eighty plus minutes of football in the Bons Secours Cork IAFC was all that separated the two sides in a classic
NO QUARTER GIVEN: Adrigole's Sean Shea hand-passing the ball as he is challenged by Boherbue's Dan Sheehan in the Bon Secours Cork IAFC at Ballingeary. Pic: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 17:24
John Coleman

Boherbue 1-15 Adrigole 1-14

It’s sixty-five miles from Boherbue to Adrigole but on Sunday in Ballingeary all that separated them was a Jerry O’Connor point after an epic eighty plus minutes of football in the Bons Secours Cork IAFC. In truth, it was an injustice that there had to be a loser as the teams were level on ten occasions in a game for the ages.

There were heroes everywhere, O’Connor for his late winner and John Corkery for Boherbue while David Harrington and Charlie O’Sullivan stood tallest for Adrigole. Three points from Harrington meant that the Beara men led by 1-13 to 1-12 at half-time in extra-time but the Duhallow side managed to turn it around thereafter. 

Corkery had them level, Denis McCarthy put them ahead before an outrageous score from Cormac Carey levelled matters for the tenth time. Then came O’Connor’s winner and though a late free from Adrigole’s Neil O’Sullivan hit the crossbar, it’s Boherbue who will play Aghabullogue in the semi-final in a fortnight’s time.

They had looked to be in control when a goal from O’Connor in the seventh minute put them ahead but it was Adrigole who took momentum from the major, as they kicked the next five scores to take the lead, Harrington with the pick of them over his left shoulder. Gerry O’Sullivan finally stopped the rot for Boherbue before Jason Harrington and David O’Connor traded scores to leave Adrigole 0-7 to 1-3 in front at the break.

On the resumption Boherbue kicked three-in-a-row through O’Sullivan, Gerry and David O’Connor but then came a moment of magic from Gerard Shea as he jinked his way through the Boherbue defence before slipping the ball past Kevin Murphy. Gerry O’Connor then levelled matters and from there to the end it was tit for tat. 

Points from Brian Murphy and David O’Connor had Boherbue two clear with five to play, but Adrigole weren’t going away as scores from Harrington ad Cian O’Shea forced extra time but when that ended, it was last year’s Junior champions who were left standing.

Scorers for Boherbue: J O’Connor (1-3, 0-1 free), D O’Connor (0-4, 0-1 free), G O’Sullivan (0-3), J Corkery (0-2), B Murphy, L Moynihan and D McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Adrigole: David Harrington (0-6, 0-3 frees), G Shea (1-1), S Shea (0-2, frees), S O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan, J Harrington (mark), C Carey and C O’Shea (0-1 each).

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; D Buckley, J Daly, C O’Keeffe; D O’Sullivan, K Cremin, A Murphy; J Corkery, L Moynihan; A O’Connor, G O’Sullivan, B Murphy; J O’Connor, D Sheehan, D O’Connor. 

Subs: A O’Connor for A O’Connor (35 mins), CJ O’Sullivan for D O’Sullivan and D McCarthy for Sheehan (both 51 mins), A O’Connor for McCarthy (74 mins).

ADRIGOLE: W O’Sullivan; L Harrington, F Carey, Dan Harrington; S O’Sullivan, S Shea, D O’Sullivan; C O’Sullivan, N O’Sullivan; C O’Shea, J Harrington, C O’Neil; G Shea, David Harrington, C Shea. 

Subs: Darragh O’Sullivan for O’Neil (43 mins), C Carey for S O’Sullivan (inj, 57 mins), C Shea for D O’Sullivan (63 mins), M O’Sullivan for F Carey (73 mins).

Referee: P O’Leary (Kilmurry).

