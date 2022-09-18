Kerry SFC: Misfiring East Kerry need big guns to down Spa

Kerry SFC Group 2

East Kerry 0-14 Spa 0-9

Maybe the Kerry SFC won’t be as routine as many think. East Kerry, who demolished Kerins O’Rahillys a week earlier, failed to spark in Saturday’s local derby clash with a defensive Spa side in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Dara Moynihan made his first appearance for Spa since getting injured playing for Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final win though he probably wished he hadn’t as he hobbled off injured in the 52nd minute and then received a red card in added time sitting in the dugout, presumably for something he said to an official.

East Kerry never looked like losing but found it difficult to penetrate Spa’s massed 14-man defence. When they did get though, East Kerry found James Devane in spectacular form with the Spa keeper denying East Kerry three goal chances from Shane Ryan, Ruairi Murphy and Paudie Clifford.

East Kerry led 0-6 to 0-3 at half time with James O’Donoghue contributing two points. East Kerry led 0-8 to 0-5 after 40 minutes and the favourites were sufficiently unnerved to bring on David Clifford. He was just over two minutes on the field when he kicked a massive left-footed point and then with his second touch he kicked one with his right foot to make it 0-11 to 0-6. Points from Cian Tobin and Eoghan Cronin reduced the gap to three before Spa’s David Spillane missed an guilt-edged goal chance that would have tied the contest.

But the experienced heads of O’Donoghue and David Clifford kicked the insurance points in added time, before James O’Donoghue swung back an elbow as he was being fouled by Evan Cronin, leading to a straight red from referee Peter Curtin.

Scorers for East Kerry: D Clifford and J O’Donoghue (1f) (0-3 each), S Ryan (1f) and R Buckley (0-2 each), R Murphy, B O’Keeffe (m), P Warren and N Donohue (0-1 each).

Scorers for Spa: E Cronin (0- 4 frees), M Foley (1f), D Spillane, Eoghan Cronin, M O’Donoghue and C Tobin (0-1 each).

EAST KERRY: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); P Warren (Gneeveguilla), J Sherwood (Firies), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk); C Gammell, P Murphy (Rathmore), D O’Brien (Glenflesk); D Lyne (Legion), R Buckley ( Listry); R Murphy (Listry), P Clifford (Fossa), B O’Keeffe (Rathmore); P Darcy (Glenflesk), S Ryan (Rathmore), J O’Donoghue (Legion).

Subs: N Donohue (Firies) for C Gammell (HT), D Clifford (Fossa) for B O’Keeffe (39), P O’Shea (Kilcummin) for D Lyne (43), P Doyle (Gneeveguilla) for P Darcy (51).

SPA: J Devane; E O’Donoghue, E Fitzgerald, B Lynch; S Lynch, S Cronin, G Vaughan; L Kearney, C Spillane; R Carroll, E Cronin, D Moynihan; M O’Donoghue, M Foley, D Spillane.

Subs: C Tobin for D Moynihan (inj 53), Eoghan Cronin for C Spillane (55).

Referee: P Curtin (Brosna).