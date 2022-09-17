Kildimo-Pallskenry take big step by claiming last-8 spot

Kildimo-Pallskenry are into their first Limerick SHC quarter-final since 1937 following a 0-23 to 0-19 win over Garryspillane in Caherconlish.

The win also sees the City divisional side top Group 2 and earn promotion to Group 1 for next year following Ballybrown’s defeat to South Liberties and the draw between Mungret St Paul’s and Blackrock.

A superb display from Shaun Barry set Kildimo-Pallskenry on their way with 0-14 on a historic day for the club that only came together again in 2017.

The game was all square at 0-11 apiece at the end of a tense first half but it was Kildimo-Pallaskenry that edged the victory in the final quarter.

They led 0-18 to 0-16 heading into the final eight minutes but metronomic Barry put them into a three-point advantage that never looked in danger.

Garryspillane did bring it back to two but a Barry free and then sideline ball saw Kildimo-Pallaskenry go four points to the good.

A late Bryan Heavey free gave The Bouncers some hope but Kildimo-Pallaskenry saw out the game with ease.

They are joined in the last eight by South Liberties following their 3-18 to 1-20 win over Ballybrown at a sun drenched Fedamore.

Liberties were outsiders heading into the final round but pulled off an excellent performance with two Brian Ryan goals and another from Ken Byrnes seeing them home.

Liberties held a 3-8 to 0-11 half-time lead with Ballybrown’s charge being led by Limerick U-20 star Aidan O’Connor and Ross Kenny.

Anthony Nash kept Liberties ticking over with long-range frees in the second half but O’Connor did the same for Ballybrown.

A stunning goal from an O’Connor free put three between the sides in the 48th minute and another Kenny score had two between them heading into the final stages.

However, it was South Liberties that booked their quarter-final place in the end, winning the game by four points.

In the other Group 2 game, Mungret St Paul’s needed injury-time scores from Paul O’Brien and Shane Barry to earn a 2-20 to 3-17 draw against relegated Blackrock.

Mungret raced into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead but Blackrock fought their way back into it thanks to Paudie Leahy’s free taking prowess.

A Niall Mulcahy goal looked to have put Mungret into a good position going into half-time but three points in a row and a Colm O’Keeffe saw Blackrock 1-12 to 1-11 ahead.

Further goals by Ruairi O’Shaughnessy and Ciaran Considine had Blackrock ahead midway through the second half but another Mulcahy three-pointer levelled things once more.

Jimmy Quilty then looked to have got the insurance point to put Blackrock two to the good late on only for Mungret to come back once more to earn a draw.