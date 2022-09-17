St Aidan's mentor seeks hearing over proposed 96-week suspension

Referee Kevin Naughton abandoned an underage game after the alleged incident.
St Aidan's mentor seeks hearing over proposed 96-week suspension

PROCESS: The mentor has requested a hearing after the decision.

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 19:34
Eoghan Cormican

The St Aidan’s mentor involved in an incident that left referee Kevin Naughton requiring medical attention at an underage game in Roscommon last month has sought a hearing over his proposed 96-week suspension.

The mentor was notified of the proposed 96-week ban earlier this week, with his club, St Aidan’s, subsequently notifying the Roscommon County Board that the individual wishes to seek a hearing.

A special Roscommon competitions control committee made the 96-week recommendation after Naughton submitted his report from a game that had to be abandoned early.

Naughton was hospitalised following the flashpoint at the start of the second half of an U17 football championship game between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan.

A 96-week suspension is usually issued for a repeat offence, although a first-time Category IV offence carries a minimum of a 48-week ban.

A Category IV offence is defined as “Striking or attempting to strike, or any type of assault on, a Referee, Umpire, Linesman or Sideline Official.”

