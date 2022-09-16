Another double bill of live football in store for Examiner subscribers

Football takes back centre stage this weekend, with another double bill of live Cork championship action on Examiner Sport.

Tomorrow, sees an enticing pair of Premier SFC quarter-finals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

First up at 5pm is the meeting of Carbery Rangers and Nemo Rangers.

Nemo were the only club besides St Finbarr’s to emerge from the group phase with a 100% record, though the Barrs took the one semi-final berth on offer with a superior score difference.

Carbery Rangers had already secured a knockout place before their nine-point defeat by the Barrs last time out.

Commentator Mike Finnerty will be joined by Brian Cuthbert, Tony Davis and Noal O'Leary from 4.35pm ahead of the first game.

In the second tie, Castlehaven face Mallow with our broadcast going live from 6.35pm.

Haven are battle hardened having secured their place in a winner-takes-all battle with Newcestown. Mallow lost their final game against Douglas, but a stirring comeback from 11 points down to eventually finish one behind was enough to edge them through on score difference.

