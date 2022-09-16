Another double bill of live football in store for Examiner subscribers

Get online ahead of throw-in for top-class pre-game coverage from our team of pundits.
Another double bill of live football in store for Examiner subscribers

THE BIG HOUSE: Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host another blockbuster doubleheader this weekend. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 17:00

Football takes back centre stage this weekend, with another double bill of live Cork championship action on Examiner Sport.

And you’ll want to be in front of a screen well before throw-in to get the full value of our coverage and enjoy the pre-game build-up from the Examiner’s team of big-ball experts.

Tomorrow, sees an enticing pair of Premier SFC quarter-finals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

First up at 5pm is the meeting of Carbery Rangers and Nemo Rangers.

Nemo were the only club besides St Finbarr’s to emerge from the group phase with a 100% record, though the Barrs took the one semi-final berth on offer with a superior score difference.

Carbery Rangers had already secured a knockout place before their nine-point defeat by the Barrs last time out.

Commentator Mike Finnerty will be joined by Brian Cuthbert, Tony Davis and Noal O'Leary from 4.35pm ahead of the first game.

In the second tie, Castlehaven face Mallow with our broadcast going live from 6.35pm.

Haven are battle hardened having secured their place in a winner-takes-all battle with Newcestown. Mallow lost their final game against Douglas, but a stirring comeback from 11 points down to eventually finish one behind was enough to edge them through on score difference.

Join us from 4:35pm on Saturday afternoon on Examiner Sport for all the pre-match analysis and atmosphere.

To watch the games, become an Irish Examiner subscriber for just €5 per month. Or you can watch a single game for €8 per match. Visit irishexaminer.com/liveevents.

More in this section

Kilmallock v Patrickswell - Limerick County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Grassroots gossip: Talking points ahead of the weekend's club GAA championship action
Kilkenny players celebrate after the game with the cup4/6/2022 Leinster and Munster hurling finals to take place on a Sunday in 2023
Limerick GAA under pressure to reduce cost of one-off training jersey Limerick GAA under pressure to reduce cost of one-off training jersey
<p>JOY: Brid Stack (right) celebrates their Sydney derby win over the Swans with Zarlie Goldsworthy of the Giants (centre) and Annalyse Lister.</p>

Brid Stack's Letter from Sydney: I'd like to be more chilled but time isn't on my side

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.3 s