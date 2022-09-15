Leinster and Munster hurling finals to take place on a Sunday in 2023

Both Leinster and Munster senior hurling finals are set to take place on a Sunday in 2023.

Fixture planners are expected to return the Leinster decider to Sunday following the disappointing attendance for this year’s Saturday evening staging of the Kilkenny-Galway decider in Croke Park.

A crowd for the game was never announced, although it is said to have been well under 25,000. Galway were disappointed with the 7pm throw-in time and believed it put off a lot of families from travelling to Dublin.

The last three Leinster SHC finals took place on a Saturday. However, it was only this year when pandemic restrictions were lifted that the impact of the day was felt.

The Joe McDonagh Cup final was played prior to this year’s Leinster showdown but that could now be detached from the Leinster final and televised live possibly as part of a double bill with the U20 All-Ireland final, which was this year staged as the curtain-raiser to the final round Munster SHC clash between Tipperary and Cork in Thurles.

There had been speculation at the release of this year’s master fixtures that Munster could alternate with Leinster and fill the Saturday evening slot next year. However, that is unlikely to be the case with the Sunday afternoon throw-in considered an integral part of Munster’s biggest day and almost 46,000 taking in the Limerick-Clare classic this past June. The last Munster final played on a Saturday evening was the Waterford-Cork replay in Thurles in 2010.

Meanwhile, Munster’s Liam MacCarthy Cup counties have agreed to jettison the home-away or away-home sequencing of their provincial round-robin senior hurling championship. While the measure ensures no team will play three weekends running, it also means counties will take turns playing back-to-back games at home and away.

As a result of an agreement with Cork and the Munster Council due to the unavailability of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Clare began this year’s competition with technically two away games in FBD Semple Stadium against Tipperary and Cork. They concluded their campaign with the visits of Limerick and Waterford to Cusack Park.

In 2023, Tipperary are set to begin their championship with successive away games against Clare and Cork in Round 1 and 3 – they are scheduled to have a bye in Round 2. They will complete their campaign with the hosting of Limerick and Waterford.

In reverse, Cork will look to get points on the board early on home soil. Following a rest in the opening round, they welcome Waterford and Tipperary to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Rounds 2 and 3 respectively.

Cork’s second break weekend is due to occur in the second weekend of Round 3, the only round of the competition which is split over two weekends, when Waterford and Clare face off in Walsh Park if it is available in the first phase of its reconstruction.

The Waterford-Clare game is played on a different weekend to avoid the Déise and the Banner playing three weekends in a row. Clare conclude their fixtures in Round 4 and are not involved in the final round while Waterford have a bye in Round 4.

All-Ireland champions will have a break of 20 or 21 days between their Round 2 clash with Clare and heading to face Tipp in Thurles in Round 4. Waterford had a similar gap this past season.

Provisional 2023 Munster senior hurling championship schedule: Round 1: Clare v Tipperary, Waterford v Limerick. Round 2: Cork v Waterford, Limerick v Clare. Round 3 (separate weekends in chronological order): Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Clare. Round 4: Clare v Cork, Tipperary v Limerick. Round 5: Limerick v Cork, Tipperary v Waterford.