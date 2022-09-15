Limerick GAA under pressure to reduce cost of one-off training jersey

Limerick GAA are coming under pressure to reduce the cost of a one-off jersey following criticism of the €150 price tag associated with it
PRESSURE: Diarmuid Byrnes, Cian Lynch, and Kyle Hayes model the new Limerick training jersey. Pic: Limerick GAA

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 14:03
John Fogarty

Limerick GAA are coming under pressure to reduce the cost of a one-off jersey following criticism of the €150 price tag associated with it.

The Irish Examiner understands the offer including the top produced to raise funds for the three-in-a-row All-Ireland senior hurling champions’ holiday fund could be cut by as much as 33% to €100.

The specially-commissioned training jersey will be worn by the players throughout 2023 and is to include the names of all the purchasers. A beanie hat as well as a personal letter from manager John Kiely and captain Declan Hannon is also included in the pack.

Recently promoted by 2022 hurler of the year candidate Diarmaid Byrnes, two-time hurler of the year Cian Lynch and two-time All-Star and 2018 young hurler of the year Kyle Hayes, the kit is currently available on the official Limerick website and the closing date for the offer is October 14.

Launched earlier this week, the blurb for the jersey read: “Limerick GAA and O’Neills have teamed up to launch a unique opportunity where supporters have the chance to get their name on a specially commissioned training jersey, which will be worn by the Senior Hurlers during their warmup of Munster Hurling League games in 2023.”

