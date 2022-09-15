96-week suspension proposed for Roscommon referee incident

A special meeting of the CCC of Roscommon GAA has proposed a 96-week suspension for the individual involved in an incident that left a Roscommon referee requiring medical attention
Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 13:26
TJ Galvin

A special meeting of the Competitions Control Committee (CCC) of Roscommon GAA has proposed a 96-week suspension for the individual involved in an incident that left a referee requiring medical attention at an underage game in the county.

The U17 group match between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan was abandoned in the second half after the match official suffered an injury following an exchange with an individual at the game. Kevin Naughton was kept in hospital overnight for observation and released the following morning.

The incident led to a strike by Roscommon referees the following weekend.

The special CCC of Roscommon GAA has proposed the suspension after viewing the referee’s report.

The Roscommon Herald are reporting that the St Aidan's club can choose to either accept the proposed suspension or request a hearing.

