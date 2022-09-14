McStay: 'It’s my county, it’s where I was born. I always felt I could bring something to it'

New Mayo manager Kevin McStay has admitted he thought the opportunity to lead his native county had passed him by.

Now retired like Jack O’Connor, he noted in his first press conference in Castlebar on Tuesday night that he has the time to commit to what he is already finding an all-consuming position.

Having lost out to Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes in controversial circumstances in 2014, McStay said he would not apply for the position three years ago following his spell with Roscommon.

He conceded he should never have said never but then believed at the time his chance was gone.

“Yes, being honest, yeah. I’m 60 now, I’d had a few goes at it. And I had no sense there was going to be a vacancy, I thought James (Horan) would stay on for another year or two, he was doing really good work.

“Okay, they had a season that they would have wanted a bit more out of perhaps, but he was doing a lot of transition with young players, the squad was getting strong again. Mayo lost two games in the championship, to Galway and Kerry, so it’s not like they are out in the desert wondering around or something. There is still a very strong group there.

“So, I didn’t see a vacancy in it and I was kind of moving on with things. But then once it came, it’s my county, it’s where I was born, it has a massive attraction to me as a person because I always felt I could bring something to it.

“I didn’t want the job just so I could say I was the Mayo manager; I want the job because I feel I have a lot to contribute and I feel I can make a difference, and the guys I have around me I really feel we can make a difference. We feel we will make a difference, that remains to be seen, I can’t tell the future. But what I do know is that we are going to dedicate a big portion of our lives to giving this a massive shot.”

The breadth of the position isn't lost on McStay. "The workload is outrageous. I am at a time of my life where I am essentially retired and I have the time to give it. Myself, my wife, my family, we agreed I would dedicate the next four years of my life to this challenge and so I have the space to do it."

McStay feels he is an improved manager now from when he led St Brigid’s to an All-Ireland senior club title in 2013 and Roscommon to Connacht success four years later.

“The Roscommon experience was fantastic for me and I'm so glad I had it, the highs and lows. Am I a better manager as result of it? 100% I am. I’m going to be a better manager next week and I’m going to be a better manager because I’m learning stuff all the time.” Having put together an impressive management team, McStay’s buzzword is “collaboration”. Stephen Rochford’s official title is assistant manager and McStay was keen to praise him for the work he has done in the weeks since the appointment was confirmed.

“Donie (Buckley) will obviously lead the coaching side of it, Stephen, Damien (Mulligan), Liam (McHale) are astounding coaches in their own right. They’ll pop up whether it’s defensive work we’re doing... the game itself is multifaceted so the coaching will be.

A strong pre-season is the management’s sole goal right now with the likes of Tommy Conroy, who missed most of the season with a cruciate injury, expected to be involved in it. Cillian O’Connor is awaiting results from a scan on the knee setback he picked up playing for Ballintubber this past weekend.

“There are 20 games we reckon if you’re going to get to the end of the road and you have about 26 to 28 weeks to do it so it’s game on game and you can see why the preseason is our focus. Build out the backroom team, draft a panel, go to the club games, tidy up the panel, get ready for preseason, go through and bang hit the National League. That’s our own focus at the moment.” McStay’s management team have spoken with all the members of Mayo’s 2022 panel and he doesn’t sense his punditry work will be a problem when he gets to know them better. “I certainly set out to do it as fairly as I possibly could. I never tried to be personal. That is my job to critique games, to examine games, to analyse games. I did that to the very best of my ability as you guys will analyse me and our teams. And that is fine. I don’t think, I hope I never played the man. In that respect. I don’t think it’s an issue.”

Mayo senior football backroom team 2023: Kevin McStay (manager); Stephen Rochford (coach and assistant manager); Donie Buckley (coach and selector); Damien Mulligan (coach and selector with additional responsibility for club liaison); Liam McHale (coach and selector with additional responsibility for county U20 liaison); Dr Seán Moffatt (head of medical); Dr Lisa Cunningham (assistant head of medical); Conor Finn (head of athletic performance); Niamh Fitzpatrick (psychologist); Garrett Coughlan (lead physiotherapist); Evan Regan (nutritionist); Seán Finnegan (logistics); Liam Horan (communications). Strength and conditioning, performance analysis and goalkeeping coaching appointments to be made.