Kerry's Joe O'Connor suffers ACL tear on club duty 

2022 Kerry captain Joe O'Connor is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines as suffered an ACL tear while playing for his club last Friday night.
Austin Stacks man O'Connor was playing for his club against Tralee rivals Na Gaeil in the senior championship when he suffered a knee injury.
That knee injury has now been confirmed as a torn cruciate by Austin Stacks, The Kerryman has reported.
O'Connor broke into the Kerry senior panel two years ago after an impressive underage career and was nominated as captain for the 2022 season after Stacks won the 2021 championship.
O'Connor played in four of Kerry's five championship outings throughout the 2022 campaign, all of which as a substitute.
The injury is likely to see O'Connor miss much of the 2023 campaign, as it can take players take up to 12 months to recover. It is a setback for the midfielder, who was likely to push on after a promising campaign last term which wielded a maiden All-Ireland for him and many of his Kerry colleagues.