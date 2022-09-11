Cullen hammer second-string Kanturk side to savour Duhallow glory

The outcome was seldom in doubt bar a short spell in the opening half as a finely tuned Cullen under the guidance of former Kerry star John Crowley held too many aces for a second-string Kanturk combination.
CHAMPS: Cullen captain Colin Moynihan thrilled to lift the Duhallow JAFC silverware. Pic: John Tarrant

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 16:31
John Tarrant

Duhallow JAFC Final 

Cullen 4-16, Kanturk 1-2 

CULLEN bridged a 14 year gap to regain the Duhallow JAFC Final title at the expense of Kanturk in the Boherbue staging.

The outcome was seldom in doubt bar a short spell in the opening half as a finely tuned Cullen under the guidance of former Kerry star John Crowley held too many aces for a second-string Kanturk combination.

Though the game seldom reached the expected heights for a big attendance, there was no disputing the masters, Cullen clearly intent on erasing the disappointment of back to back defeat to Boherbue in the previous two deciders.

Ultimately, Cullen possessed a greater range to their game with a number of outstanding individual performances by Luke Murphy and Alan Regan linked to superior teamwork all over the field. Breaking fastest from the starting blocks, Cullen posted the opening four points before Kanturk sprang to life once James Fitzpatrick pointed.

Indeed Kanturk gave the favourites something to think about, a slick raid saw Eoghan Geaney finish neatly to the net to force parity. Cullen weren’t found wanting, a productive spell yielded a goal for Regan and a 1-7 to 1-2 advantage at the break.

And Cullen carried their good form into the second half , Regan obliged with a pair of points, Kanturk defender Adam Murphy picking up a black card. Holding the impetus, Cullen dominated, Regan turned provider for Colin Walsh for a goal.

Against the strengthening wind, Kanturk failed to add to their interval tally, that contrasted to Cullen finishing at a gallop, Luke Murphy and Aaron Nolan pouncing for late goals.

Scorers for Cullen: L Murphy 1-9 (0-6f), A Regan 1-3, A Nolan 1-0p, C Walsh 1-0, G Twomey 0-2, B O’Connell , J O’Connor 0-1 each 

Kanturk: E Geaney 1-0, J Fitzpatrick, K Holland 0-1 each.

CULLEN: F O’Connor; C Hickey, S Fleming, M Riordan; C Moynihan, D Twomey, F Cronin; J O’Sullivan, C Walsh; C Kerins, A Regan, P Murphy; J O’Connor, L Murphy, G Twomey. Subs. B O’Connell for P Murphy, D Hickey for M O’Riordan, D O’Riordan for C Kerins, A Nolan for J O’Connor, P Cremin for C Moynihan.

KANTURK: Dylan O’Connor; P Leahy, E O’Connor, A Murphy; E Geaney, Denis O’Connor, E McAulliffe; B Healy, J Fitzpatrick; D O’Donoughue, K Holland, L Cashman; C Carroll, C Hendry, G Kenehen.

Subs: C Breen for C O’Donoughue, O Daly for E McAulliffe, E Guiney for C Carroll.

Referee: M J O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe).

