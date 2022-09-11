Offaly SFC: Tullamore and Rhode set up third final in succession

Tullamore and Rhode set up yet another clash in this year’s Offaly senior football final, their third in succession or fourth if last year’s replay is counted, following contrasting wins in semi-final clashes at O’Connor Park over the weekend.

County champions Tullamore were comfortable throughout their 1-14 to 0-10 win over Edenderry yesterday, despite leaving it until the closing minutes to clinch the win through a Diarmuid Egan goal.

County U-20 star Cormac Egan made his first start for the club since coming back from injury and he opened the scoring in a tight opening quarter, after which the Blues led by 0-2 to 0-0.

Edenderry finally got off the mark in the 17th minute through a 45 from goalkeeper Loughlin Walsh, but points from Harry Plunkett, Luke Plunkett and John Moloney helped Tullamore to an 0-6 to 0-3 interval lead and they never led by less than two points throughout the second half.

Sean Doyle tried to lead the charge for Edenderry after half-time as he finished up with 0-3 from play, but the Declan Hogan-led Tullamore back line held firm throughout a tight and high-tempo 30 minutes of action, before a late high ball was broken into the path of Diarmuid Egan for the clinching goal.

It was a very different affair on Saturday evening when Ferbane suffered their second championship semi-final exit in three years on penalties, losing out against Rhode after it finished 1-14 to 0-17 following extra time.

A superb Cathal Flynn goal helped the West Offaly club to a fully-deserved 1-6 to 0-5 interval lead against Rhode, who needed three excellent Anton Sullivan points from play to stay in touch. Ferbane continued to enjoy plenty of possession after half-time but the scores dried up, and they were gradually reeled in.

Aaron Kellaghan, who failed to make the starting lineup due to injury concerns, came off the bench to kick 0-4 for Rhode, who struggled to get county stars Niall and Rúairí McNamee into the game as much as they would have liked.

Rhode took their first lead of the game on 55 minutes but after Cian Johnson equalised for Ferbane with a mark, their first score in 22 minutes, it looked like a late Shane Nally free might have clinched a 1-9 to 0-11 victory for the 2019 champions.

However their failure to protect the final possession of the game led to a despairing tackle from Leon Fox on Anton Sullivan, which in turn resulted in the Rhode man getting stretchered off, a red card for the Ferbane captain and an equalising free kick from Niall McNamee.

Again Ferbane took the lead in extra time with the first two points, but Rhode quickly got back on terms and the outcome most would have expected played out when referee Marius Stones sounded the final whistle after 80 minutes with the scores level.

During the penalty shootout, Rhode goalkeeper Ken Garry proved to be the hero for his club, saving three penalties and also rattling the roof of the net with his own spot kick, as Rhode edged the sudden death finale by three penalties to two.