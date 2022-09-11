Premier SHC quarter-finals pushed back an hour due to weather conditions 

The Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final clashes of Douglas v St. Finbarr's and Blackrock v Imokilly have been pushed back by an hour due to the current weather conditions.
The games were originally due to take place at 2pm and 4pm, respectively, but Douglas v St. Finbarr's will now throw in at the later time of 3pm, with the second game at 5pm.
The Irish Examiner will still broadcast both quarter-finals, with the slight time change being the only difference.
A final decision on the games going ahead will be made at 12.30pm, with a full inspection of the pitch and the surrounding area set to take place.
Cork County Board Secretary Kevin O'Donovan said: "Due to the current weather conditions, the CCC have deferred the times of today's Premier Senior Hurling quarter-finals until 3pm and 5pm, respectively, in the expectation of improved weather later in the afternoon.
"A final decision on the games will be made at 12.30pm following a pitch inspection, an inspection of the surrounding areas/access roads and in consideration of the prevailing weather conditions at that time.
"Many thanks to all our participating teams, supporters, officials and stewards for your continued patience."
Today's games wrap up a spectacular weekend of live-streamed matches on Examiner Sport.
