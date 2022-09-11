Premier SHC quarter-finals pushed back an hour due to weather conditions 

The Irish Examiner will still broadcast both quarter-finals, with the slight time change being the only difference. 
Premier SHC quarter-finals pushed back an hour due to weather conditions 

DEFERRED: Today's action at Pairc Ui Chaoimh has been deferred. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 10:44
Shane Donovan

The Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final clashes of Douglas v St. Finbarr's and Blackrock v Imokilly have been pushed back by an hour due to the current weather conditions. 

The games were originally due to take place at 2pm and 4pm, respectively, but Douglas v St. Finbarr's will now throw in at the later time of 3pm, with the second game at 5pm. 

The Irish Examiner will still broadcast both quarter-finals, with the slight time change being the only difference. 

A final decision on the games going ahead will be made at 12.30pm, with a full inspection of the pitch and the surrounding area set to take place. 

Cork County Board Secretary Kevin O'Donovan said: "Due to the current weather conditions, the CCC have deferred the times of today's Premier Senior Hurling quarter-finals until 3pm and 5pm, respectively, in the expectation of improved weather later in the afternoon.

"A final decision on the games will be made at 12.30pm following a pitch inspection, an inspection of the surrounding areas/access roads and in consideration of the prevailing weather conditions at that time.

"Many thanks to all our participating teams, supporters, officials and stewards for your continued patience."

Today's games wrap up a spectacular weekend of live-streamed matches on Examiner Sport.

To watch today's offering, go to our Live Events Hub

More in this section

Sweetnam on song as Courceys march on Sweetnam on song as Courceys march on
Brilliant Stack fires Feale Rangers to victory  Brilliant Stack fires Feale Rangers to victory 
Considine the Éire Óg hero as Youghal relegated  Considine the Éire Óg hero as Youghal relegated 
<p>Ruairi Murphy East Kerry in action against David Moran Kerins O'Rahillys (Blue) during the Kerry County Senior Football Championship Round 1 match played at Austin Stack Park </p>

Hot favourites East Kerry make light work of O’Rahilly's

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices