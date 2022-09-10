Sweetnam on song as Courceys march on

Cork Senior A HC quarter-final: Courcey Rovers 0-17 Ballyhea 0-16

A late Richard Sweetnam free in the sixth minute of injury-time secured Courcey Rovers a semi-final date against Fermoy as they pipped Ballyhea in this Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

Ballyhea had turned over a four-point half-time deficit to level the game at 0-13 each with 12 minutes to go and from there it seemed that there would be no separating the sides during a dramatic finalé. Sweetnam and Ballyhea talisman, Pa O’Callaghan swapped points to level it again before Eugene O’Leary gave the Avondhu side the lead for the first time.

Sweetnam then brought them level before John Morrissey put Ballyhea in front as the clock ticked into the red. Enter Courcey ‘keeper, Stephen Nyhan, who had already missed a penalty and saved brilliantly from Morrissey. On a rare foray from goal, he was fouled fifty yards out and he duly dispatched it over the bar to level the game for the fifth time.

It was a scramble from there, with Ballyhea’s Tom Hanley popping up everywhere before Sweetnam sealed the deal with his 12th point of the evening. There was one last attack for Ballyhea, but it was swallowed up by a sea of red and white as Rovers weren’t to be denied.

Last year’s PIHC champions hit the ground running here, reeling off four points in the first four minutes with four different players hitting the target. Richard Sweetnam opened the scoring with a free before Brendan Ryan, Sean Twomey and Olan Crowley all found their range from play. The electric start promised a free-flowing game but that promise slowly dissipated as the half progressed, with both sides reliant on placed balls for their scores.

As ever, Pa O’Callaghan was on the frees for Ballyhea and he was successful with his first three efforts while another free from Sweetnam gave Courceys a 0-5 to 0-3 lead with ten played. A powerful run from Twomey then led to Sweetnam being fouled for a penalty, but Mikey Browne saved brilliantly from fellow ‘keeper Stephen Nyhan tto keep Ballyhea in touch.

Sweetnam did point the resultant ’65, and two more frees as Ballyhea's wide tally began to mount - they hit 11 in the first half alone. They did, however, manage to close the gap coming up to half-time as scores from Tom Hanley and Dion Curtin supplemented another couple of O’Callaghan points. Meanwhile, two more Sweetnam placed balls and a free from Nyhan meant the Carrigdhoun side led by 0-11 to 0-7 at the break.

That lead didn’t last long, however, as two O’Callaghan frees sandwiched points from Maurice O’Sullivan and Dean Copps to tie the game up for the first time. They’d be level four more times from there, until Sweetnam’s sweet strike saw Courcey Rovers take their place in the final four.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam (0-12, 0-2 65s, 0-10 frees), S Nyhan (0-2 frees), O Crowley, S Twomey and B Ryan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Ballyhea: P O’Callaghan (0-8, 0-1 ’65, 0-1 s/l, 0-6 frees), M O’Sullivan (0-2), Tom Hanley, John Morrissey, D Curtin, E O’Leary, G Morrissey and D Copps 0-1 each.

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; C Daly, B Collins, B Mulcahy; L Collins, F Lordan, C Roche; DJ Twomey, M Collins; J O’Neill, S Twomey, O Crowley, T O’Sullivan (c), R Sweetnam, B Ryan.

Subs: R Nyhan for O’Neill (39 mins), J McCarthy for L Collins (55 mins), K Collins for Mulcahy (inj, 65 mins)

BALLYHEA: M Browne; A Barrett, M Morrissey, L Hanley; C Cox, Tom Hanley, Tiernan Hanley; J Copps, M O’Sullivan; D Curtin, P O’Callaghan (c), John Morrissey; Jack Morrissey, E O’Leary, C Hanley.

Subs: G Morrissey for C Hanley (28 mins, inj), D Coops for M Morrissey (32 mins), L Crowley for Jack Morrissey (42 mins)

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).