Ballinhassig's injury-time salvo breaks Bandon hearts

Cork Premier IHC quarter-final: Ballinhassig 2-18 Bandon 1-19

A power-packed finish in added time from Ballinhassig broke the hearts of Bandon after an enthralling Co Op Superstores Premier Intermediate hurling championship quarter-final before a huge attendance at Brinny on Saturday.

This game had everything as Bandon will be wondering how they failed to get over the line with the Ballinhassig coach Brian O’Sullivan ecstatic at the final whistle.

O’Sullivan said: “I think we showed incredible character as Bandon were certainly at it from start to finish but I think our team showed maturity beyond belief when the game threatened to run away from them and in the end we were rewarded.”

A packed attendance were treated to a thrill a minute as Bandon will be wondering how they departed the Innishannon venue with nothing to show for their efforts.

It was evident from the throw-in that Bandon were on a mission and with five minutes into the opening period they had surged into a three-point lead.

Credit to Ballinhassig although firmly on the ropes they suffered another setback four minutes later when Bandon registered the opening goal.

A high ball into the square was broken down by Aidan O’Mahony and it fell into the path of full forward Cathal Lynch who billowed the back of the net with ferocity.

On the stroke of half-time, a neat Ballinhassig move saw Ger Collins flick the ball over the body of the brave Bandon keeper Oisin Hennessy but it ricocheted over the bar.

Bandon deservedly went in at the break commanding a four-point lead, 1-9 to 0-8, but sadly lost keeper Hennessy whose bravery in the final minute saw him fail to resume duties in the second half.

On the restart, both teams continued to trade scores and when Darren Crowley struck over an 80-yard free in the 43rd minute his side's lead was at six points.

Sometimes in a game one big score can change things and that's what happened in the 43rd minute when Ballinhassig’s Ger Collins drilled home an unstoppable 21-yard free that reduced the deficit to three points.

In the last quarter, Ballinhassig pushed forward and a goalkeeping error allowed substitute Darragh O’Sullivan tie the game with three minutes remaining.

Extra time loomed but Ballinhassig’s never say attitude didn’t relent.

It proved a memorable day for O’Sullivan as he finished with the closing two points as the sound of the final whistle saw the Bandon players drop to their knees in anguish.

Next up for Ballinhassig is a mouth-watering semi-final against Castlelyons.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: D O’Sullivan 1-5 (0-3f) G Collins 1-2 (pen), B Lynch 0-3 (0-2f, sl), C Desmond 0-3, C Grainger 0-2, E Cullinane, D O’Donovan (f), S O’Neill (0-1 each).

Ballinhassig: C Long 0-7 (0-3f, 65), D Crowley 0-6 (0-2sl), C Lynch 1-0, M Cahalane 0-3, E McSweeney 0-2, A O’Mahony 0-1.

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; P O’Leary, M Desmond, J O’Riordan; S McCarthy, D O’Riordan, E Finn; M Collins, E Lombard; E Cullinane, B Lynch, G Collins; M Sheehan.

Subs: C Grainger for B Lynch (inj h-t), S O’Neill for E Lombard (35), F O’Leary for M Sheehan (46), G Kirby for E Cullinane (52).

BANDON: O Hennessy; M McNamara, P Murphy, N McCarthy; E McSweeney, M Cahalane, C Calnan; B Donegan, R Desmond; D O’Donovan, D Crowley, R Long; C Long, C Lynch, A O’Mahony, C McCarthy for D O’Donovan (63).

Subs: S Murphy for O Hennessy (inj h-t), H Lillis for R Long (39), J Mulcahy for B Donegan (52), M Sugrue for E McSweeney (58), C McC

Referee: Willie Wallis (Aghada).