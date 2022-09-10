Bride Rovers cruise past 14-man Cloyne into Senior A semis

Cork Senior A HC quarter-final: Bride Rovers 4-24 Cloyne 2-11

Bride Rovers held all the aces in this Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening. Last season’s defeated semi-finalists were always in control. Cloyne being reduced to 14 men early in the second-half, after goalkeeper Dylan Costine received a straight red card, only added to their woes.

The men from Rathcormac were 3-13 to 0-6 in front at the break with full-forward Brian Roche responsible for two of those goals. And the outcome well and truly beyond Cloyne.

Both centre-backs - Paudie O’Sullivan and Eoin Roche - played as sweepers, and it was Bride Rovers who thundered into the action to go three points ahead after five minutes courtesy of Adam Walsh, Brian Roche and William Finnegan.

It proved to be a statement of their intent.

Brian O’Shea found the target for Cloyne, and after 10 minutes - with the wind at their backs - they were just a point in arrears.

A run of four unanswered points for the Rathcormac side had them 0-8 to 0-3 up at the start of the fourth quarter, as Costine pulled off a save from Conleith Ryan.

In the space of a minute, the game swung in Bride Rovers’ favour. Eoin Roche came to the rescue as his goalkeeper Cian Hogan ran into difficulty. His clearance eventually fell to his twin brother Brian following an inch-perfect crossfield pass from Cillian Tobin.

And while he had work to do, the number 14 rounded his marker to fire their opening goal.

They were 1-11 to 0-6 to the good when Tobin was fouled for a penalty, and in spite of a brave stop by Costine from Walsh, Brian Roche followed up on the rebound to kick the sliotar to the net.

They were in full flight when Tobin shot low past Costine, it left the half-time score 3-13 to 0-6.

They re-emerged in the same rich vein of form. In the third quarter, they outhit Cloyne six points to one.

And they were 21 points ahead when Michael Cahill pulled two goals back for Cloyne in the 51st and 53rd minutes.

Adam Walsh’s goal sealed a very productive day’s work for Bride Rovers. The semi-final opponents won’t be known until after the second quarter-final tonight involving Ballyhea and Courcey Rovers.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: A Walsh (1-5, 0-5 frees), B Roche (2-1), C Tobin (1-2)), C Ryan (0-4, 0-1 sl), K Kearney and W Finnegan (0-3 each), R O’Connell and P O’Flynn (0-2 each), S O’Connor and C Barry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cloyne: B O’Shea (0-7, 0-4 frees), M Cahill (2-0), B Walsh (0-2), B Minihane and K Dennehy (0-1 each).

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan; T O’Sullivan, S Walsh, J Pratt; P O’Flynn (Capt), E Roche, S O’Connor; K Kearney, D Dooley; W Finnegan, R O’Connell, A Walsh; C Tobin, B Roche, C Ryan.

Subs: J Ahern for C Tobin, C Barry for J Pratt, M Collins for A Walsh (all 45), A Walsh for B Roche (58).

CLOYNE: D Costine; J Sherlock, A Sherlock, Eanna Motherway; S Beausang, P O’Sullivan, Eoin Motherway; C Cahill, C Mullins; B O’Shea, B Minihane (Capt), T O’Regan; M Cahill, B Walsh, A Walsh.

Subs: J Holmes for J Sherlock, K Dennehy for A Walsh (both half-time), N Cahill for T O’Regan (38), D Cronin for C Mullins (41).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).