Douglas and Valley Rovers to meet in minor decider after impressive semi-final wins

Second-half surge sees Douglas past Nemo Rangers before Mac an tSaoi helps guide Rovers beyond game Bishopstown challenge
ON THE MOVE: Douglas' Robert Hanley races past Nemo Rangers' Neville O'Se, during their Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Football Championship semi-final, at the Mardyke. Pic: David Keane.

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 22:19
Rory Noonan

It’s Douglas against Valley Rovers in the Rebel Og Premier 1 minor football championship final.

The semi-finals were played at the Mardyke last night with Douglas and Nemo first into action followed by Valleys against Bishopstown.

The battle of the near-neighbours was close in the first half and it was no great surprise to see them level at the break, 0-5 apiece. But Douglas would not have been happy with some of the chances they missed in that opening half.

Bryan Hayes was the main dangerman for Nemo as he scored four of their five points, with Sean Coakley, Harry Quilligan and Robert Hanley among the scorers for Douglas.

The second-half saw Douglas much improved in their shooting, with Quilligan and Coakley continuing to cause problems for the Nemo defence. The latter added four more after the break as Douglas started to control the game and in the end won by 0-12 to 0-7.

Much like the first game the second semi-final between Valleys and Bishopstown was also close all through, with Sean Mac an tSaoi a constant threat for the Innishannon side.

He hit three first-half points to see them lead by 0-4 to 0-3 at the break. Cillian Murray and Sam Sheridan were among the scores for the Town in that half. They also had keeper Sean Cronin to thank as he made three top-class saves to deny Dave Carthew, twice, and Oisin McCarthy what looked like certain goals.

Points from Murray and Sheridan saw the Town start the second half well, but two from Mac an tSaoi saw it level at 0-8 apiece with 50 minutes gone. Gary Holland hit two for the Town, but a goal from Mac an tSaoi in the 58th minute proved to be the vital score as they won by 1-9 to 0-11.

The final is due to be played on Monday, September 26, at Pairc Ui Rinn.

