GAA previews: Ballygunner simply have more ways to win

SATURDAY

Antrim SFC quarter-final: Roger Casements, Portglenone v Gort na Móna, Dunsilly 5pm

The Portglenone side were impressive in their group stages, winning all three matches.

Verdict: Roger Casements, Portglenone.

Laois SFC quarter-finals: Portlaoise v Clonsalee St Manmans, MW Hire O’Moore Park 5.30pm

Not the force they were but The Town won’t be denied here.

Verdict: Portlaoise.

St Joseph’s v O’Dempsey’s, MW Hire O’Moore Park 7pm

O’Dempsey’s path to this point has been a little more convincing.

Verdict: O’Dempsey’s

Meath SHC quarter-final: Ratoath v Killyon, Páirc Tailteann 5pm

Plenty of talent in the Ratoath set-up to go forward. Verdict: Ratoath.

Offaly SFC semi-final: Rhode v Ferbane, O’Connor Park 5pm.

Rhode has harnessed the pain of last year’s final replay well thus far and can set up another final date. Verdict: Rhode.

Westmeath SFC quarter-final: Caulry v Tyrrellspass, TEG Cusack Park 5pm.

The 2020 runners-up will be expected to prevail. Verdict: Tyrrellspass.

Wicklow SHC semi-final: Bray Emmets v Kiltegan, Aughrim 5.30pm.

Kiltegan shouldn’t stand in the way of Bray Emmets’ pursuit of the four-in-a-row.

Verdict: Bray Emmets.

SUNDAY

Waterford SHC final: Ballygunner v Mount Sion, Walsh Park 2.30pm. Live TG4

Usually, Ballygunner have brought out the best in Mount Sion and not only do the Monastery men have the carrot of a first senior county title in eight years, in achieving it they could also deny Ballygunner joining them in the nine-in-a-row gang. Mount Sion can play better than they showed last week as can the All-Ireland champions. Each found a way to win and Mount Sion do have a half-forward line that could trouble Ballygunner. However, this is usually when the real Ballygunner shows up. They’ve won the eight finals by an aggregate total of 100 points, an average of 12.5 points per decider. It should be much closer than that but Ballygunner simply have more ways to win than their city rivals.

Verdict: Ballygunner.

Antrim SFC quarter-final: St Mary’s, Aghagallon v Naomh Brid, Lamh Dhearg 1pm

Last year’s runners-up will expect themselves to pull through.

Verdict: St Mary’s, Aghagallon

O’Donovan Rossa v Creggan Kickhams, St Enda’s 3.30pm

The defending champions can seal their semi-final place.

Verdict: Creggan Kickhams

Kildare SHC semi-finals: Celbridge v Maynooth, St Conleth’s Park 4pm

A repeat of last year’s final pairing looks to be on the cards.

Verdict: Celbridge

Naas v Clane, St Conleth’s Park 5.30pm

Naas face traditional power here but they shouldn’t be beaten.

Verdict: Naas.

Laois SFC quarter-finals: Graiguecullen v Courtwood, MW Hire O’Moore Park 2.30pm

A Courtwood victory would be a surprise.

Verdict: Graiguecullen.

Portarlington v Ballyroan, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 6pm.

The 2020 and ‘21 winners might be tested here but a win looks on the cards.

Verdict: Portarlington.

Longford SHC final: Longford Slashers v Clonguish Gaels, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 3.30pm.

A meeting of the 2021 and ‘19 champions and the Slashers have come some way from being beaten out the gate by Clonguish three years ago. Tight game in prospect.

Verdict: Longford Slashers.

Meath SHC quarter-final: Kildalkey v Kilmessan, Páirc Tailteann 3:30pm.

They may be the record title holders but Kilmessan will need to be at their best to stop their rivals. Verdict: Kildalkey.

Offaly SFC semi-final: Tullamore v Edenderry, O’Connor Park 4pm.

Edenderry look to reach a first final in seven years but Tullamore have been in the last three and still look hungry.

Verdict: Tullamore.

Westmeath SFC quarter-final: Coralstown-Kinnegad v Killucan, TEG Cusack Park 5pm.

Killucan were slightly better in the group stages. Verdict: Killucan.

Wicklow SHC semi-final: Glenealy v Carnew Emmets, Aughrim 3pm.

Expect Glenaly to make the last two for the second year in a row.

Verdict: Glenaly.