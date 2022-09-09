Watch: Glen Rovers v Newtownshandrum, Cork Premier Senior hurling

The quarter-final showdown is the first of five livestreamed games this weekend. 
BUSINES END: Glen Rovers v Newtownshandrum starts a busy weekend at Cork GAA HQ.  

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 09:57

We throw-in to start a monster weekend of top-class Cork hurling this evening, with the meeting of Glen Rovers and Newtownshandrum in a Premier Senior quarter-final. 

The city club lost their first outing against Erin's Own but bounced back with two wins to book their spot in the knockout stage. They may line out tonight without their talisman, however, with reports of an injury to Patrick Horgan. 

Newtown also won two of their three group games, securing their passage through thanks to a big win over Douglas last time out.  

Patrick Mulcahy will call the action from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, alongside Rebel legends, Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath. We'll go live at 7pm ahead of a 7.30pm throw-in. 

This evening's game is the first of fivelivestreamed matches across the weekend on Examiner Sport. Check out the schedule here.

Irish Examiner digital subscribers can watch all the action, of course - you can sign up for €5 per month. Our you can pay-per-view for €8 a match.

You can see all the details and sign up here.

