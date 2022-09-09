Watch: Glen Rovers v Newtownshandrum, Cork Premier Senior hurling

We throw-in to start a monster weekend of top-class Cork hurling this evening, with the meeting of Glen Rovers and Newtownshandrum in a Premier Senior quarter-final.
The city club lost their first outing against Erin's Own but bounced back with two wins to book their spot in the knockout stage. They may line out tonight without their talisman, however, with reports of an injury to Patrick Horgan.
Newtown also won two of their three group games, securing their passage through thanks to a big win over Douglas last time out.
Patrick Mulcahy will call the action from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, alongside Rebel legends, Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath. We'll go live at 7pm ahead of a 7.30pm throw-in.
This evening's game is the first of Check out the schedule here.livestreamed matches across the weekend on Examiner Sport.
Irish Examiner digital subscribers can watch all the action, of course - you can sign up for €5 per month. Our you can pay-per-view for €8 a match.