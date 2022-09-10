Kerry SFC: Cliffords may be out but East Kerry remain strong

SATURDAY.

Group 4: St Brendan’s Board v Feale Rangers, Castleisland (B Brosnan), 4pm.

Semi-finalists in 2019, 20, and 21, St Brendan’s will field a new-look - and weaker - side this season after losing the promoted Na Gaeil contingent. Among those no longer available to Brendan’s are Diarmuid O’Connor, Stefan Okunbor, and the Barry’s. Their opponents have not won a Kerry championship game since 2017.

Verdict: St Brendan’s.

Group 3: Mid Kerry v West Kerry, Austin Stack Park (E Walsh), 5.30pm.

HAVING overcome the hamstring problem that torpedoed his inter-county season, Mike Breen lined out for his club Beaufort in recent weeks, but he’s not expected to be seen in the Mid Kerry colours for the time being at least. Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Thomas O’Donnell, and Éanna Ó Conchúir will front the West Kerry effort.

Verdict: Mid Kerry.

Group 2: Kerins O’Rahilly’s v East Kerry, Austin Stack Park (B Griffin), 7.30pm.

Came across a tweet recently estimating that East Kerry have at their disposal 16 current and former Kerry panelists. Not all of them will be togged Saturday, mind. Paudie Clifford is understood to be away, while there are suggestions brother David is nursing an injury. Kerins O’Rahilly’s must do without two of their mainstays - Cormac Coffey and Jack Savage - both of whom are in Dubai.

Verdict: East Kerry.

SUNDAY

Group 1: Kenmare Shamrocks v Shannon Rangers, Fitzgerald Stadium (B Fleming), 2pm

Shannon Rangers are hoping to end a three-year wait for a championship win. Their opponents could have won any of their three club championship group games last month. Instead, they drew one and lost the other two by a point, and as a result they’ll have to fight relegation later in the season. That said, the form of Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien, Kevin O’Sullivan, and Paul O’Connor is very good and so a win should finally come to them here.

Verdict: Kenmare Shamrocks.

Dr Crokes v St Kieran’s, Milltown (S Mulvihill), 2.30pm

GAVIN White did not feature during Crokes’ club championship campaign, and it remains to be seen if he will line out Sunday. Regardless of the half-back’s availability, there’s buckets of talent floating around the Crokes team in David Shaw, Michael Potts, Mark O’Shea, Tony Brosnan, and Micheál Burns. Sean and Eddie Horan are back in Kierans’ plans, which is a boost to the divisional side.

Verdict: Dr Crokes.

Group 2: Dingle v Spa, Killorglin (D Clifford), 2.30pm

SPA hit three goals to win last month’s club championship group meeting by five. Both sides subsequently came a cropper at the semi-final hurdle. Injury is likely to keep Dara Moynihan out of action for Spa. Given the names running through the spine of the Dingle team - Tom O’Sullivan, Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan, and the Geaney’s - one must leani ever so slightly towards a Dingle win.

Verdict: Dingle.

Group 4: Templenoe v South Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium (D Casey), 3.45pm

HAVING beaten Austin Stacks, Dr Crokes, and Dingle en route to securing a place in the final of the club championship, confidence will be soaring within the Templenoe camp. Outside of their four Kerry seniors, the Crowleys, Aidan and Colin, and John Rice lead an improving supporting cast.

Verdict: Templenoe